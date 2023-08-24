At the end of chapter 7 of ‘My Happy Marriage’, a mysterious character was shown who seemed to be going after Miyo Saimorisince few know that it belongs to one of the families with the strongest and most dangerous supernatural powers: the Usuba. However, in the new episode of the anime, her identity was revealed and she appeared in front of Kiyōka Kudobut then we saw him talking to an older man, to whom he told that his job is to protect My I.

What happened in chapter 8 of ‘My happy marriage’?

SPOILER ALERT. Chapter 8 of ‘My happy marriage’ began with the terrible news that the tomb where the grotesque —supernatural beings who possessed powers in life and, when they died, sought revenge, for which they became evil spirits—was opened. This set off alarm bells prince takaihitowho urgently called kiyoka and the new head of the Tatsuishi family, kazushito tell them that he had a revelation in which he saw that dark times were coming for the imperial capital, as well as a battle and deaths.

On the other hand, kiyoka has begun his quest to find out if he truly My I has a connection with Usuba and if there is any member of the family that is still alive; however, for the moment, he has not found more information about it or what causes his fiancée’s nightmares.

The identity of the mysterious man from the previous chapter was also revealed: it is about Arata Tsuruki, who was apparently hired by the Ministry of the Imperial Household to recruit Kiyoka to help capture the grotesques that escaped from the tomb. However, this is not all the information that is known about the character, since, at the end of the episode, we could see that one of Miyo’s nightmares has apparently been connected to the appearance of evil spirits, to which Arata and a older man called “the awakening”and Tsuruki’s true mission would be to protect Kiyoka’s fiancée.

Arata Tsuruki is the new secret protector of Miyo Saimori. Photo: Composition LR/Netflix

