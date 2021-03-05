THE alert systems in place throughout Spain guides health officials’ decisions on mobility restrictions and social-distancing rules.

At Alert Level 2 the risk of COVID-19 is still present in the community and health measures, though relaxed, need to be followed and consideration given to those around.

In order to calculate the alert level, three sets of parameters are used:

14-day cumulative incidence is one of the most important indicators when measuring the level of virus transmission. The definition of the alert level is defined by the rate of cases per 100,000 population. If the value is between 50 and 150, as defined by the Ministry of Health, the municipality in question is at level 2. Positive cases in the last week: Positive cases diagnosed in the last week is another of the most relevant indicators taken into account by epidemiologists to gauge the degree of spread of the virus. Alert Level 2 is defined by a percentage of this value between 7% and 10%.

Positive cases diagnosed in the last week is another of the most relevant indicators taken into account by epidemiologists to gauge the degree of spread of the virus. Alert Level 2 is defined by a percentage of this value between 7% and 10%. Inpatients and ICU: Inpatient bed occupancy rate for COVID-19. Level 2 is defined as a percentage below 10% in general wards and 15% in the case of ICU.

Those municipalities who now find themselves in Alert Level 2 are permitted the following:

Opening hours of bars and shops extended from 18:00 to 21:30.

The sale of alcohol in shops will also be permitted until 21:30.

The number of people permitted at social gatherings has been increased from four to six, in private homes and outside bars and restaurants.

The capacity in hotels and restaurants has also been modified, to 75% indoors and 100% on terraces.

The capacity of sports facilities has been increased to 65%.

Wakes and funerals may only be attended by 10 people indoors and 25 outdoors.

50% capacity is permitted at civil and religious ceremonies. Banquets may not have more than 100 people indoors and 150 outdoors.

The Junta, however, will maintain other current restrictions such as the perimeter closure of the community and the prohibition to move between provinces, as well as the curfew, which will remain in place from 06:00 to 22:00.