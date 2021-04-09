CELEBRATING life’s milestones is important and with a little planning and positive thinking, gathering with our friends and families for weddings and First Holy Communions is possible in Spain’s Andalucia.

Following the weekly meeting of the High Impact Alerts Committee this Wednesday, the Board has approved new measures for celebrating weddings and First Holy Communions in the region.

According to the Junta, all celebrations, such as weddings or First Holy Communions held in bars or restaurants or in premises with catering services, should be adapted to the Order of October 29, 2020, which regulated the use of the so-called celebration halls .

And what does this order say? Article 16 states that all function rooms must comply with general hygiene and prevention measures set for the catering sector and covers the following regulations:

There must be a minimum distance of 1.5 meters between each table.

The maximum number of people per table is 6

Guests should only remove their masks while eating or drinking.

The use of bars is prohibited, “as food and drink will be consumed exclusively at the table”.

Celebration may not extend beyond 10.30 pm., In order to adapt to the current night-time curfew set between 11pm and 6am.

As for the capacity, it will depend on the alert level of the municipality:

Health alert level 2: Celebration halls capacity is limited to 75% seating capacity, with a maximum of 100 people in indoors space and 150 outdoors.

Celebration halls capacity is limited to 75% seating capacity, with a maximum of 100 people in indoors space and 150 outdoors. Health alert level 3: Celebration halls capacity is limited to 50% seating capacity, with a maximum of 50 people in indoors space and 75 outdoors.

Celebration halls capacity is limited to 50% seating capacity, with a maximum of 50 people in indoors space and 75 outdoors. Health alert level 4: Celebration halls capacity is limited to 30% seating capacity, with a maximum of 30 people in indoors space and 50 outdoors.

These newly approved measures come into force this Friday 9th and will be in effect for at least the next two weeks.

