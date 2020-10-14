Islamabad: The most dreadful phase of turmoil is going on in Pakistan which is plotting against India. The countdown for the removal of Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan has started. Not one, not two, but the entire 11 opposition parties have together raised the voice of rebellion and the biggest glimpse of this revolt will be seen on 16 October.

11 opposition parties rebel against Imran government

Since the time Pakistan has come into existence, for the first time, a voice is being raised against the Pakistani Army. Pakistan is a country where no one dared to speak against the army and who had to face his punishment. But breaking this perception, 11 opposition parties of Pakistan together have raised the flag of protest.

Maryam Nawaz is leading the front against Imran

The face of this protest has become the daughter of former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz. Mariam Nawaz is challenging both Pakistan Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan simultaneously. Maryam Nawaz has given Imran an ultimatum to vacate the throne of PM.

Pakistan Muslim League vice-president Maryam Nawaz has said that the Imran government will return home before the end of the year and its first glimpse is going to be seen in Gujranwala. A huge public meeting is going to be held on 16 October in Gujranwala, Pakistan. Maryam will reach Gujranwala in a big rally to attend this public meeting.

Big anti-Imran rally in Gujranwala on 16 October

11 opposition parties have formed an alliance against the Imran government, the name of the alliance is PDM i.e. Pakistan Democratic Movement. This alliance is going to agitate in three phases and its first phase will be in Gujranwala. On October 16, there will be a demand to resign from Imran Khan in Gujranwala and at the same time the voice of the army will interfere in the functioning of the Government of Pakistan.

Maulana Fazlur Rahman also included in the anti-Imran front

In addition to Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutts of Pakistan Peoples Party, Jamaat-e-Ulema-e-Islam Kefzalur Rahman is also included in the biggest revolt in Pakistan. Maulana Fazlur Rahman, who alone shook the entire power of Pakistan last year.

Fazlur Rahman took out an independence march against Imran and seeing the pictures, it seemed that the chair of Imran would not survive at any cost. Last time, Maulana agreed but this time 11 parties together have planned to change the picture of Pakistan. This time the agenda is not just to remove Imran from power but also to end the rule of the army on the government.

Why was Gujranwala chosen for the rally?

Gujranwala has been selected for the first rally because Gujranwala is the beach, from Gujranwala to Lahore, Faisalabad, Sheikhupura and Sialkot to deliver the message to these four areas. Together these four areas decide a population of 4 crores, that is, almost a quarter of Pakistan has to be included in the first rally.

Biggest question- Imran will have to leave his chair and go this time?

The Pakistani army does not just interfere in the government’s work but also places its pawns on big posts so that the seal is of the government but the decision of the army. But now the wait is that the history of Pakistan, the kind of rebellion that is going to happen for the first time, will it really be able to liberate the rule of Pakistan from the clutches of the army .. And will Emraan, who became a puppet of the army, leave his chair Will you go to the bar?

Pakistan Supreme Court issues notice to Prime Minister Imran Khan, use of public funds is a matter



Delhi: Hindu army protest against giving full statehood status to Gilgit-Baltistan, posters of Imran Khan burnt