Among the games that have appeared on the scene as exclusive Xbox console games, we find the new project from the studio responsible for Warhammer: Vermintide 2, Fatshark. A few months ago they presented their new proposal, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, which comes to offer a similar experience in the futuristic universe of Warhammer 40K. Now, the words of the CEO of Fatshark serve to explain why Warhammer 40000: Darktide is exclusive to Xbox on consoles.

In an interview with Martin Wahlund, CEO of Fatshark, middle Gamingbolt, has spoken openly about the good relationship with Microsoft in previous developments, concluding that “We have worked with Microsoft for many years, and they are a great partner.” It was already the case of Vermintide 2, a game that arrived earlier on Xbox than on Playstation, and in the case of Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, everything indicates that it will be the same.

And it is precisely because of this joint experience that they seem convinced that this is the most appropriate method for their new projects. “We are very happy with what we have been doing together with them with Vermintide 2, so now we are building on that and will do more exciting things with them in the future.”, argue from the study, ensuring that “It’s no secret, launching on multiple platforms takes time, and we made sure we can do a simultaneous launch for PC and Xbox in this way.”

And precisely for this reason Warhammer 40000: Darktide is Xbox exclusive on consoles, at least, until a possible version for Sony consoles is released. Previously, members of the study had spoken openly about the capabilities of the Xbox Series S, whose hardware has once again sparked some controversy. As they commented, doesn’t seem likely that doing things well the less powerful hardware of Xbox Series S is going to pose no problem for the development of the games.

These studios usually do not have the necessary resources to delve into large projects, and they know how to make the most of what they have. For this reason, from Fatshark they seem more committed to making their games in a precise way, and this may be the reason why they are committed to making the versions taking advantage of each hardware to the maximum. If you can see an extra commitment on this occasion, since Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X may have different requirements and different considerations. But at least from the study they are clear that its goal is to meet PC and Xbox, because they share many characteristics of development.

For now there is no specific release date for Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, knowing that it will arrive simultaneously on PC and Xbox consoles. Therefore, first, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is Xbox exclusive on consoles, being more than likely that they will see a future version for Playstation consoles in the future.