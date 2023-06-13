since it was revealed Starfieldfans have been wondering at what frame rate per second the RPG science fiction on console. In a new interview, creative director Todd Howard confirmed that the version of Xbox Series X/S it would stay locked at 30fps to maintain a consistent look and feel throughout the game.

“I don’t think it’s surprising, given our previous games, what we’re looking for,” Howard said after the Starfield Direct presentation today. “Always these huge, open worlds, completely dynamic, with hyper-realistic details where anything can happen. And we want to do that. It’s 4K on the X. It’s 1440 on the S. We locked it down to 30fps because we want that fidelity, we want all of that. We don’t want to sacrifice anything.”

The Bethesda game designer added that the game is “running great” and even at 60fps at times.

“But on consoles, we blocked it because we prefer consistency, where you’re not even thinking about it,” he said. It also apparently performs well in the xbox series s less potent, where Howard said he plays most of the time since his kids dominate the xbox series x.

Higher frames per second, something PC gamers with high-end hardware have long had access to, were one of the big selling points of “next-gen” consoles. However, recently, some large productions have struggled to reach that figure. Gotham Knights was locked to 30fps on console, and redfall from Arkane Austin, a console exclusive Xbox Promoted With Game Images Via 60fpsit will not have a mode to 60fps until some time in the future.

But given Bethesda’s past track record with extensive open-world RPGs at launch, a steady rate of 30fps it will probably come as a pleasant surprise to most fans.

Via: Kotaku