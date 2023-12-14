Grillo jr trial, the lawyers of Ciro and friends do not give Silvia any discounts. Here are the embarrassing and detailed questions

The trial against Ciro Grillo and his three friends accused of gang rape, has entered the crucial phase. The highly anticipated day of the interrogation Of Silvia, the alleged victim, began yesterday at the Tempio Pausania court. The defense – we read in Repubblica – he did not spare the most uncomfortable questions for the girl who at the time of the events, in the summer of 2019, he was 19 years old. While Silvia was telling those dramatic details it is also burst into tears. The boys' lawyers wanted to know about the victim's movements during the violence, about his lack of reaction during oral intercourse and how”her panties were taken off“. This last question posed by the president of the judging panel, Marco Contu. Who specified: “This is a sexual assault trial and I'm interested in knowing how the facts unfolded.”

“I felt like prey“, said the girl, according to what her lawyer Dario Romano reported at the end of the hearing, which took place behind closed doors. A few moments of emotion but this time, Ansa specifies, the story continued without interruption. The courtroom is expected to show the three video clips that immortalize the events that occurred in the villa on the Costa Smeralda. Instead, photos and messages were shown, while sequences of images recorded with cell phones could be screened in today's crucial hearing. And on this it is already clash between lawyers. “The witness is available to the court. Obviously with respect for his person. Certainly there is a victim who must be respected“, declared the lawyer Romano of the Bongiorno firm.

