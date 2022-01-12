Every good driver knows that one hangs on their car every year fee much hated and that will have to pay at maturity: it is that of possession on the vehicle, the car tax.

Upon expiry, the car tax must be paid by all owners of a vehicle (car, motorcycle, truck, quad, scooter, moped) registered in the PRA (Public Automobile Register), even if the vehicle does not circulate, as stated article 7 of Law 99 of 23 July 2009 (the latter transformed the old one road tax in possession tax).

The car tax must be paid annually in favor of the region membership by the deadline to avoid penalties and additional interests. In this guide we will show you how and when to pay the car tax upon expiry.

Expiry date for car tax from registration

EXPIRATION The car tax must be paid annually within the month of enrollment and if the latter occurs in the last ten days of the month, the deadline is postponed on the last day of the following month. Example, if the car is bought around the January 10 the deadline is 30 of same month. If, on the other hand, the car was registered on January 25, the deadline is postponed to February 28.

However, the general rule does not apply to the Lombardy and the Piedmont where the stamp duty can always be paid by the end of the month following that of enrollment.

Expiry date for car tax, when to pay

Remember to pay the stamp duty when the date approaches annual expiry of the car tax not much loved by Italians due to the high pressure compared to other European states.

Here is a guide to identifying the dates when paying the stamp duty, on the date which usually coincides with January 31 but there are other deadlines: April 30, May 31, July 31, August 31 and September 30.



December 31st you can pay from 1st to 31st January

January 31 from 1st to 28th February

April 30 dfrom 1st to 31st May

May 31st from 1st to 30th June

July 31st from 1st to 31st August

August 31st from 1st to 30th September

September 30th from 1st to 31st October

Pay the stamp duty 1 year late with a 3.75% penalty

The car tax can be paid within the year of delay after the deadline with amendment and a maximum penalty of 3.75%.

Payments made after the expiry date of the motor vehicle tax are subject to the application of penalties and reduced interest if carried out within a maximum of 1 year from the expiry date.

How to calculate the stamp duty

Before paying, you need to know how calculate the car tax, the exact expiry date of the car tax and the relative terms for payment, the amount of the penalties and interest in the event of late payment, how does the total to be paid change over one year from the expiration date, what are the cases of exemption from paying the car tax, what are the concessions for LPG and CNG and how to pay the 50% half-price stamp for cars over twenty years old.

In case of non-payment of the stamp duty, it is also possible to join to fiscal peace.

In short, there are so many things to know and they are on the list to follow.

Stamp duty paid late, penalties and interest

Days late Sanctions and Interest 15 to 30 days + 1.50% and 0.2% interest From 31 to 90 days + 1.67% and 0.2% of interest 91 days to 1 year + 3.75% and 0.2% interest Over 1 year + 30% and 1% interest for each semester accrued

Laborious settlement of the car tax

They are also extended by stamp duty the terms of the active amendment beyond the year provided that the violation has not already been ascertained (Law 157 of 19 December 2019 of conversion with amendments to Legislative Decree 124 of 26 October 2019, published in the Official Gazette of 24 December 2019)

Reduced penalty amount for stamp duty paid late no later than 2 years from the expiry date

These are the two brackets of the reduced sanction for stamps with active repentance (within no more than 2 years from the deadline)

fine of 4.29%, if the payment is made over one year but within two years from the expiry of the term ( two-year repentance ), plus the daily legal interest as shown in the table “Period of validity of legal interest”

from the expiry of the term ( ), a penalty equal to 5%, if the payment is made more than two years from the expiry of the term (more than two-year repayment), plus the daily legal interest as shown in the table “Legal interest validity period”.

Summary table of penalties and legal interests in the context of active repentance

Period of validity of sanctions Ravved.

rapid

(within 15 days) Ravved. short

(in 30 days) Ravved. medium

(within 90 days) Ravved. long

(within a year) Ravved.

biennial Ravved.

over two years Until 28/11/2008 “ 3.75% “ 6% From 29/11/2008 to 31/01/2011 “ 2.5% “ 3% From 01/02/2011 “ 3% “ 3.75% From 06/07/2011 0.2% per day 3% “ 3.75% From 01/01/2015 0.2% per day 3% 3.33% 3.75% From 01/01/2016 0.1% per day 1.5% 1.67% 3.75% From 25/12/2019 0.1% per day 1.5% 1.67% 3.75% 4.29% 5%

Period of validity of legal interests Annual rate From 01/01/2004 to 31/12/2007 2.5% From 01/01/2008 to 31/12/2009 3% From 01/01/2010 to 31/12/2010 1% From 01/01/2011 to 31/12/2011 1.5% From 01/01/2012 to 31/12/2013 2.5% From 01/01/2014 to 31/12/2014 1% From 01/01/2015 to 31/12/2015 0.5% From 01/01/2016 to 31/12/2016 0.2% From 01/01/2017 to 31/12/2017 0.1% From 01/01/2018 to 31/12/2018 0.3% From 01/01/2019 to 31/12/2019 0.8% From 01/01/2020 0.05%

