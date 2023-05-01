The Civil Guard has seized 16.5 tons of food declared unfit for human consumption, which were awaiting distribution in appalling sanitary conditions in a warehouse in the Calatayud region (Zaragoza). The agents, together with health personnel from the Government of Aragon, found huge amounts of products in the premises in terrible sanitary conditions, many covered in mold, as well as dead rats and insects and their droppings in various areas. The officials located various types of expired trinkets, vacuum-packed boxes with sausages (chorizo, ham…) covered in mold, canned food inside rusty cans, dried fruit historical, some rotten food… There were even foods whose expiration date had been changed to return them to the market. The owner of the food distributor has been arrested and now it is being investigated where products that were in this warehouse could have been sold.

The discovery, made on April 11, but disclosed this morning, was possible after the Veterinary Service of the Provincial Department of Health of the Government of Aragon requested the presence of the Nature Protection Service (Seprona) of Calatayud to escort them. to a “food distribution warehouse” that they were going to inspect. Upon entering, the panorama of the property, of about 1,000 square meters, was this, as detailed by the Civil Guard in a press release: “Dead rodents in different locations of the warehouse, droppings of these animals and insects, dirt inside from cold rooms, a multitude of foods with past or expired best-before dates, superimposed labels with a modified expiration date suitable for sale and consumption”.

Rusty cans with signs of rotting found in the warehouse.

The inspection, which lasted several days, revealed that 16.5 tons of the food products stored there were unfit for human consumption. The agents found boxes and boxes of expired trinkets or in other irregular situations; mold-covered meat products, especially blister packs of already-cut ham and chorizo; dried fruits, especially rinds, which could not be eaten; relabeled canned goods, some inside cans with corroded, rusted, and tarnished tinplate; drinks of all kinds out of date… All this material (16.5 tons) was removed for destruction.

The person in charge of the business has been arrested, accused of alleged crimes against public health, fraud and documentary falsification. The ship has been sealed. The Civil Guard is now looking for all the establishments where the products with irregularities could have been marketed.