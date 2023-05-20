Russian planes are still flying in the middle of the storm. Its airlines transported 95.1 million passengers last year and its activity has even improved this year. The sanctions for the invasion of Ukraine have prevented Russian companies from accessing some spare parts to maintain their devices since February 2022, but for the traveler it seems that nothing has changed. A series of leaks has revealed, however, the laxity of the sector to guarantee security. Inspections by an agency of the Ministry of Transport (Rostransnadzor) have found that at least 2,000 flights took off with components that had exceeded their useful life. And an investigation has revealed that the flag carrier Aeroflot asked the staff of its planes not to record the failures suffered in flight, unless expressly ordered by the captain.

The head of Rostransnadzor, Viktor Basarguín, was frank in a meeting on May 16. “It is impossible to import some specific products. As a result, numerous aircraft operations have been carried out with irregularities that directly affect flight safety. For example, they have been allowed to operate with expired components. More than 2,000 flights of this type have been registered,” said the senior official of the Ministry of Transportation in an audio to which the newspaper had access. Kommersant.

The number seems relatively small compared to the 1.4 million flights that crossed Russian airspace last year, but the irregularities arouse suspicion in a sector choked by sanctions. the research portal Project Mediadeclared an undesirable organization by the Kremlin, has published that the main Russian airline, Aeroflot, sent a letter to flight attendants in March 2022 instructing them not to write down failures suffered in flight if they did not have the authorization of the aircraft captain.

According to former company workers contacted by this means, before the war it was mandatory to notify any problem, but with the sanctions they were urged to notify the plane commander only verbally. The portal gives as an example an Aeroflot flight from the United Arab Emirates that did not have all the mandatory oxygen cylinders in cases of depressurization. The captain did not record it because it was “a minor problem.”

Patches to get around the problems

A modern fleet, a stock of parts stored before the war, plus others smuggled in from Central Asia, China and the United Arab Emirates, explain how Russian airlines have continued to operate until now. However, this is a patch. The planes need continuous maintenance and plans to replace Boeing and Airbus with domestic models will take at least a decade. The pressure is enormous, and the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, has urged to start manufacturing planes that still do not have a final design.

Despite the sanctions, Russia remains a member of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), a UN agency founded in 1944 to coordinate safety rules. Although she was expelled from her governing council in October 2022 due to the danger created in the skies over Ukraine, she still maintains her membership in the body.

Before the war, Russian planes were audited and certified by representatives of the civil aviation of Bermuda and Ireland, and maintenance was carried out by Airbus and Boeing workshops. When Russia was sanctioned, it itself, as an ICAO member, issued its own airworthiness certificates and registered in its territory the two-thirds of the fleet that were already abroad, thus assuming the supervision of the planes without the collaboration of The manufacturers.

This double registration is prohibited by the ICAO, and the body has put Russia the red flag with which it identifies “significant security concerns” related to “the ability of the State to properly supervise the aircraft under its jurisdiction.” Both Ireland and Bermuda claim that planes now fly without legitimate certificates.

However, the UN body emphasizes that it is not its job, but that of each country, to accept or not these certificates. “ICAO is not a regulatory authority. The regulation of air transport is the responsibility of each State”, sources from the organization have remarked to this newspaper.

For this reason, Russian airlines continue to fly to some countries, including Turkey or the United Arab Emirates, whose civil aviation washes its hands. “These nations assume a reputational risk rather than an operational one because the civil aviation that responds is Russian,” a source from the Spanish airline industry told this newspaper. “Turkey is a clear case of opportunism. If an incident occurs, it can damage his image, but he makes a brutal amount of money, ”he adds.

Román Gusarov, head of the Russian portal Aviation Explorer, explains by phone to EL PAÍS: “There are some types of maintenance that are not carried out in Russia. For example, deep engine repairs”. In this situation, Russian civil aviation is passing unthinkable situations before the war.

project has shown photos of the review of a gigantic Russian A330-300 in Iran, a country that has suffered numerous accidents since it was under sanctions more than 40 years ago. In fact, everything indicates that Tehran could assume the calls big stops Russian, revision C —every two years— and D —approximately every six years— in which the planes are disassembled and thoroughly supervised by Boeing and Airbus.

On the other hand, the largest Russian airlines have left more than 10% of their fleet on the ground for more than three months, according to Flightradar 24 data, which may indicate that these devices could have been dismantled to replace the parts of others. . However, it is the least of the problems. “The cannibalization It is common practice and is better accepted than the use of unofficial or manufacturer-approved parts”, the Spanish expert qualifies, although he foresees a dark future for Russian airlines when the European sky opens up for them again: “Their planes they will have unauthorized modifications and will not be able to fly.”

Putin scolds his government

Moscow’s plan is for the state to buy new domestically produced aircraft and then lease them to airlines. The factories continue, however, stops. “Plants need to know how many civil aircraft are going to be ordered! Some companies don’t even have orders for 2023!” Putin snapped at his Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov during a public video conference in mid-January.

“I know that companies do not have contracts, their directors have told me,” the Russian president reproached him. The minister, who had shown more optimistic forecasts for the sector, tried to get out of the way. “The documentation will be ready within a quarter, depending on the opportunities that arise in the budget,” Manturov replied. “In a month. What quarter? What are we talking about? Don’t we see the conditions in which we live?” Putin settled.

However, the Russian industry has to redesign the planes taking sanctions into account. In addition to resurrect the Soviet Tu-214, the big projects are the Yakovlev MC-21 and the Sukhoi Superjet 100. The latter was originally designed with more than 70% foreign-made components.

“There are already preliminary contracts (with manufacturers), but firm contracts imply meeting basic conditions,” explains the head of Aviation Explorer. “First, knowing what the characteristics of the product are; the second, when it will be delivered; and the third, the price. Since the planes are still under development, the industry cannot answer any of these questions,” adds Gusarov, also a member of Aeroflot’s public council.

“An airline can’t buy a plane if it doesn’t know what it will be like in the end. In 2024, when series production begins, it will already be clear,” says Gusarov, who estimates that the replacement of the fleet will take around a decade.

One of the main pitfalls of Russian aviation are the engines. The director of the Rostej state corporation, Sergei Chemezov, has promised to have the PD-8 engine ready this year, a replacement for the Russian-French SaM-146, installed in current Superjet 100s. Its conceptual design was presented in 2021, just two years ago.

“Under normal circumstances, the design, manufacture and certification of an engine can take six or seven years. Another thing is that the Russian authorities expedite it out of necessity”, points out the Spanish expert. “Russia already manufactures some engines, but their performance is very far from that of current conventional commercial aircraft, General Electric and Rolls-Royce, the two largest manufacturers in the world,” he adds.

The clock is ticking against the companies. according to the newspaper RBKsix airlines have warned Moscow that the Superjets may be grounded soon because the spark plugs in the engines are running out due to sanctions.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.