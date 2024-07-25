The mandatory periodic inspection of vehicles (cars, trucks, vans, scooters, etc.) is essential to protect road safety and environment: the regulations provide precise deadlines which sometimes, for justified reasons, may not be respected for short periods. Often there are cases in which we find ourselves with expired MOT and with the problem of having to move with the car. When can we drive?

Can I drive with an expired car inspection?

Up to the date of first bookingcirculation with expired MOT is permitted for two reasons: if the reservation is before the MOT expires, as resulting from a note on the TT 2100 module printed product; or for revisions requested from local Motor Vehicle Authorities. With decreethe Central Motorization can limit this authorization to travel without inspection to vehicles under ministerial jurisdiction. Driving a car with an expired inspection, in the event of a check by the Police, You must show your reservation to avoid a fine. Attention, the reservation made by the Authorized Workshops must be registered on the Motorization system. This allows the Highway Police officers or other Law Enforcement Agencies to verify the actual reservation in real time. There is no Police or Carabinieri document that authorizes you to drive with an expired MOT.

When it is forbidden to drive a car without an MOT

It is forbidden to drive a car without an MOT in 4 cases. The first is if the registration document or the Single Document are revoked, suspended or withdrawn with the provision still in force. Or if the car is not presented to new visit within one month in the case of “Review Repeat – To be resubmitted within one month”. Furthermore, if the following has not been provided for vehicle efficiency restoration in case of outcome “Review Repeat – To be resubmitted within one month.” Finally, if the application is submitted after the deadline.

Circulating a car with expired inspection: watch out for the 3 quibbles

Circulation beyond the established time limits is permitted exclusively to go and have the vehicle inspected on the day set for the visit, under one of these three conditions:

If the result is negative Repeat; If the application was submitted after the deadline; If the car is suspended from circulation according to a note placed on the booklet by the inspecting body for failure to carry out the inspection.

Circulation of a car with expired inspection when it is not permitted

If the car is not presented for a new inspection within one month in the case of “Review Repeat – Resubmit within one month”. The obligation to restore the prescribed efficiency and the application of legal sanctions for any detected lack, inefficiency or deficiency of the devices remains in force. The restoration of efficiency must be demonstrated by specific documentation. If the vehicle’s efficiency has not been restored in the event of an accident “Review Repeat – To be resubmitted within one month.” If the car is suspended from circulation due to the outcome of the inspection “Repeat inspection – Vehicle suspended from circulation until a new inspection with a favorable outcome. It can only be driven to the workshop”.

Rules for heavy vehicles with expired inspection

As highlighted Diego Brambillanational representative of the union FederInspectorsfor the inspections of heavy vehicles, which are carried out in the Motor Vehicle Offices and external offices, the law allows an extension to the right to circulate freely on the road if you are in possession of the official booking of the operation, provided that the reservation is made before the deadline.

For heavy vehicles, the law allows an extension to the right to drive on the road if you have a reservation

With trucks and lorries you travel everywhere, not just to go for the MOT. A big difference with the MOT of cars. It would be appropriate change the rulespreventing this dangerous freedom for heavy vehicles.

Car inspection check, fine

If the police find you with an unregistered car, the fine is 173 euros.

On the booklet, the writing “the vehicle is suspended from circulation until the inspection has been carried out”: in the meantime the vehicle can no longer circulate, except to reach the car inspection centre (in case of a check, it is necessary to certify that an appointment has been made).

The fine for expired MOT is 173 euros

Otherwise, at a second check, you risk the administrative detention of the vehicle for 90 days, plus a fine of 1.998 euros. And if the problem repeats itself, a fine of 1,998 euros and we move on to Car confiscation. Anyone who causes an accident without a roadworthiness test risks the revenge: the insurance company can demand an amount equal to the amount compensated.

