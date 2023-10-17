From the moment they are purchased until their expiry date, medicines begin a ‘journey’ which has important stages ranging from correct management to disposal. It is therefore important to always be informed about the correct intake, storage and correct disposal of the medicine. Because of this Federchimica Assosalute presented the campaign ‘Don’t short me out on medications’. “First of all, you must always carefully read the instructions inside the information leaflet and follow your doctor or pharmacist’s instructions. But above all, medicines must be stored in a certain way – underlines the campaign – If there are no precise indications inside the information leaflet, they should be left in a cool, dry place at a temperature not exceeding 25 degrees, always avoiding direct exposure to heat sources. Strong temperature changes and excessive humidity should also be avoided. Then if the medicine you usually use appears different in appearance or has defects, before taking it it is best to consult your doctor or ask a pharmacist for advice. If, therefore, the medicine is different in colour, smell or consistency, it is probable that there has been an alteration“.

But how are they disposed of? “If the medicine is finished, differentiate the components of the package (for example box and blister) according to the indications of your municipality – explains the Assosalute handbook – In case of expired medicationsseparate the box and throw the medicine in the appropriate containers in front of the pharmacies or take them to the recycling centers. In case of liquid formulations, do not rinse off the residues of the medicine if it is used up and, if it has expired, do not empty the package but take it to the appropriate containers. Refer to your pharmacist or municipality on the correct procedures for disposing of medicines.”

Why do drugs need to be differentiated? What are the risks to the environment? Medicines are included among hazardous urban waste

and they cannot be thrown into the dustbin. While the outer cardboard box and the information leaflet must be thrown away in the paper, the medicine must be taken, inside its packaging or blister, to the bins dedicated to the disposal of these products which can be found in pharmacies. In this way they enter the specific treatment path of special waste. Another thing to never do is empty medicine bottlesfor example antibiotics in syrup, in house drains. Medicines, in fact, can end up in rivers and seas through waste water, thus increasing the risk of selecting resistant bacteria.

How long does a drug last after expiration? What can normally happen is that effectiveness is lost. The studies available to date, which have evaluated this aspect, demonstrate that this does not occur for periods even very distant from the expiry date.