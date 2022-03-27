Dibba Al-Fujairah Municipality reported that the Public Health Department has confiscated 10.5 kilograms of expired cosmetics since the beginning of the year, noting that the expired materials top the violations of women’s and men’s salons.

The Director General of the Municipality, Engineer Hassan Al Yamahi, told Emirates Today that the Public Health Department has carried out 112 inspection visits to women’s salons, and 73 to men’s salons in Dibba Al-Fujairah and its affiliated areas, since the beginning of the year.

He pointed out that the municipality violated 15 salons, and warned 12 others, for reasons related to not operating the sterilization box, not renewing workers’ health cards, using expired materials, confiscating 10.5 kilograms of expired cosmetics, and obliging salon owners to pledge not to repeat violations, and to adhere to health requirements. The public by sterilizing the materials used, replacing the towels, etc., within the improvement of health and safety prevention measures in the salons.

Al Yamahi explained that the inspection and control campaigns come with the aim of providing the best health standards in service facilities related to the health and safety of community members, to prevent any abuses or violations that could harm the health of its visitors.

He called on all men’s and women’s salons to abide by the health standards required to practice these activities, because of their direct impact on the health of society, pointing out that all salons are monitored periodically through control and inspection campaigns, to ensure the extent of their commitment to implementing the regulations, and in line with health requirements. and safety for community members.

The municipality stressed the need to fully adhere to the approved instructions with health safety requirements, precautionary and preventive measures against the spread of the “Covid-19” virus, and a commitment to wearing masks.

And she appealed to the public to immediately report any violations they monitor by calling the emergency office number (092443399), or communicating through its social media channels (dibbamun), to take legal action against violators.



