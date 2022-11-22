If it should happen to find, forgotten at the bottom of themedicine cabinet, a drug which due to its expiry date now has the value of an archaeological find, does not necessarily have its place in a museum. Several teams of scientists have delved into the matter to answer the question: what happens after the drugs are expired?

Do they remain effective, are they harmful? It is a knot that is tied to a very common dilemma. For example: to use or not to use an old pack of tablets? It’s not so much a problem for home management of medicine cabinets, but for special situations, such as cases of shortage, in which “there is no suitable alternative available” to the expired drug, the scientists report. The results of these studies, in any case, “are reassuring”.

And the message is “simple: it’s not that the day after the expiration date the drug can cause problems or be ineffective. Don’t be too scared”, he explains to Adnkronos Salute Luca Pasina, head of the Laboratory of Clinical Pharmacology and Prescriptive Appropriateness of the Mario Negri Irccs Institute. The premise is in fact that “no case of toxicity from expired drugs has been reported in the literature. What can normally happen is that efficacy is lost. But, even here, all the studies that have evaluated this aspect have shown that for periods even far from the expiration date this thing does not occur”.

In this regard, it should be specified, the expert clarifies, that “the expiry date indicated on the boxes is not the result of a sterility study which establishes that after that date the drug is definitely ineffective or potentially harmful. In fact, producers are not required to determine what the real stability of the product is. That is a date arbitrarily defined by the manufacturer who, within that precise period between production and the indicated deadline, guarantees the stability of the product and therefore is sure that the quantity of the active ingredient remains the same and the potency of the drug remains the same”. But, Pasina points out, “it shouldn’t be seen as the deadline after which there are certainly risks”.

What does science say? “From a practical point of view – replies the expert – there are studies in the literature that have investigated whether some products lost the amount of active ingredient or potency. Analyzes conducted on a large number of drugs”. There is a study published in ‘Jama’ in 2016 which “took into consideration more than 3,000 lots of 122 different types of drugs and showed how almost 90% of these products were stable for over a year from the indicated expiry date and on average the stability was around 5 and a half years, with great variability, in the sense that over a year the percentage of stable drugs was 90% and then there was a quota that was 12% with a validity of more than 4 years”.

Wording matters. “In general – continues Pasina – liquid formulations are those that have the greatest risk of losing stability, while solid formulations such as tablets are normally the most stable. The study also gave a few examples: for example epinephrine (which is a liquid formulation) lost concentration linearly from 1 to 90 months after expiry. But, beyond that case, in most of the products considered there was no loss of stability”.

Another work is from 2012, also published in ‘Jama’, and starts from a specific case: in a retail pharmacy, 8 medicines with 15 different active ingredients that have long since expired are discovered in their original and unopened containers, 28- 40 years. It is a good opportunity for a ‘record’ distance analysis from the date shown on the packaging. The result, reports the pharmacologist, is that 90% of the active ingredient concentration was present in 12 out of 14 of the compounds tested. Only aspirin and amphetamines did not have these concentrations, but we are talking about very long post-expiration periods. Therefore, the available studies tell us that in 90% of cases, especially for solid formulations, there is no loss of the active principle or a loss of stability of the product or of its potency.It is almost always kept at a distance of many years or many months after the end of the stability period indicated on the box”.

In these cases we speak of “medicines intact and stored in optimal conditions, therefore not exposed to heat, not exposed to radiation in the case of formulations sensitive to light and stored in dry places at stable temperatures – specifies Padina – Even if in reality there it is also some data on products stored in risky contexts”. The moral in any case, the expert clarifies, is not that you can always take anything, “but that you shouldn’t be frightened if a drug has just expired. And that the available studies comfort us from this point of view”.

How to dispose of them? “Medicines are classified as dangerous urban waste and cannot be thrown in the dustbin – recalls Pasina – The drug must therefore be taken, inside its own packaging or blister, in the baskets dedicated to the disposal of these products”, which are found at the pharmacies, “and will thus enter the specific treatment process for special waste”. While the outer cardboard box and the leaflet “should be thrown in the paper”. Another thing to never do is empty the bottles of medicines, for example antibiotics in syrup, down the drains of the house, warns the pharmacologist. Because then these molecules with waste water end up “in the rivers and the risk is to select resistant bacteria”.

If the medicines have been opened, they should not be consumed beyond the indicated period and the instructions contained in the package leaflet must be followed. “This is especially true for formulations, often liquid, which also have preservatives: you have to stick to the shelf life of the open drug which is shown in the technical data sheet because there could be a risk of contamination”, warns Pasina. The last recommendation is an invitation to obtain and use medicines correctly: “Avoid stockpiles of medicines”, exhorts the expert. “People often buy many medicines preventively, then these expire and they don’t know what to do with them. Instead, you have to get prescribed only the medicines you need and in any case buy only those you need, because otherwise you run into this problem”.