The Government decreed that expired certificates may be used in public and private procedures until next March 31st. Also the certificates that are about to expire will not imply the need to renew them immediately.

He Executive Decree No. 1,206 Its objective is to guarantee the right to identification of Ecuadorians and foreigners residing in the country. During the state of emergency, the number of renewals fell due to biosecurity measures in the issuance of identity cards.

The people that have lost or stolen their identity card They will have to make an appointment at the Civil Registry portal to proceed with the process, this process will not take more than a few minutes. Seniors, disabled and pregnant people may complete the process without making an appointment.

The renewal of the ID will have a cost of USD 15 and in the event that it is obtained for the first time its price will be USD 5. The population will have until March 31 to renew their ID.