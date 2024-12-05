The Civil Guard has intervened in Alicante a total of 40,000 kilos of food in poor conditionmainly meat products for hamburgers and kebabs, and has opened an investigation against the owners of two companies located in the towns of San Vicente del Raspeig and San Isidro for alleged crimes against public health, crimes related to the market and consumers, and documentary falsification.

Within the framework of its commitment to food security, Benemérita has developed the operation Repelowhich has allowed the investigation of two individuals and two companies related to the distribution of food in conditions not suitable for consumption.

The investigation began in April, when the Alicante Seprona patrol carried out several inspections to combat food fraud, focusing on illegal practices such as counterfeiting, adulteration, fraudulent labeling, trade and irregular distribution of food.

During an inspection at a company in San Vicente del Raspeig, specialized in the production of burgers and kebabs, several irregularities were detected. Among them, raw materials without the traceability required to identify their origin and meat products with expired best-before dates, as well as expired spices used in food processing.









In addition, a ship related to this company that operated clandestinely was discovered. Inside, the cold rooms contained expired products that had been labeled with falsified dates to extend their shelf life and market them. Some of these products They had allegedly been frozen for more than two years.

After inspections carried out together with the Food Quality Inspection Service of the Alicante Public Health Center, the controlled destruction of the seized products was carried out by an authorized manager. In September, in a new inspection at a storage center in San Isidro, new irregularities were detected in food stored by a company in Alicante, related to traceability, labeling and expiration.

Notified to Health

As a result of these actions, the owners of the two companies involved in San Vicente del Raspeig and Alicante, two men aged 44 and 54, have been investigated for crimes against public health, related to the market and consumers, and document falsification. . Likewise, all detected infractions have been notified to the Department of Health of the Generalitat Valenciana.

In the month of November, once the agents finished the report, they sent the proceedings to the Deanery of the Judicial District of San Vicente del Raspeig. In total, 40,000 kilograms of food in poor condition or with traceability deficiencies have been removed from the market, mainly meat products, which presumably would have ended up in street sales stallsputting the health of consumers at risk.

The Civil Guard reaffirms its commitment to the health and safety of consumers, and will continue working to guarantee that the food that reaches the market meets the established quality and legality standards, as they say in a statement.