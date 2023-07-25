Peter Kwint, the SP member of parliament who stood out for his witty debate style and tattooed arms under T-shirts, stops. He is ‘frustrated’ about the aftermath of the parliamentary inquiry into gas extraction in Groningen. Kwint is yet another SP member who is not eligible for re-election in November.

Kwint announced this on Tuesday afternoon via Twitter, where he shared his long farewell letter (2376 words!). He had been writing that letter for about a year and a half, even when he had no intention of stopping. “The longer I thought about it, the better I liked the idea of ​​doing your job as a Member of Parliament with your suicide note in your back pocket.” He wanted to ‘constantly think about whether someone else could sit in one of those seats better’. That moment, says Kwint, has now come.

The 'final push', says Kwint, came from the way in which the House of Representatives dealt with the people of Groningen and the final report of the parliamentary committee of inquiry that investigated gas extraction in Groningen. The SP member was on that committee. After the debate on the 'Groningen report', he had 'never had so little confidence' in 'the institution of the Chamber'. According to him, the cabinet should have resigned after the firm conclusions of the committee of inquiry. "I think that the Dutch government has failed for years in one of its basic tasks; ensure the safety of its inhabitants," he writes.



Kwint is a colorful MP ​​– literally. His tattooed arms are often visible, as he prefers to dress in t-shirts of his favorite bands. “Where’s your jacket?” sighed the then president of parliament Khadija Arib in 2018 during a parliamentary debate. He likes to listen to hardcore punk, but also to country. As a member of the ‘guitar coalition’, which also includes GroenLinkser Lisa Westerveld and PvdD leader Esther Ouwehand, he played records at the Zwarte Cross last weekend.

During the interrogations of the parliamentary inquiry into gas extraction in Groningen, Peter Kwint did wear a jacket. © ANP/Bart Maat



Kwint started his career in politics as a municipal councilor in Amsterdam. He has been in the House of Representatives since 2017 and was ranked 7th on the SP list in the 2021 elections. Now that he is retiring after the elections, he is looking forward to getting more sleep, he wants to get his martial arts referee's diploma and the Amsterdammer aspires to become the chairman of the Feyenoord football club. Perhaps he will come back 'in ten years' time 'if the party still wants me then', because he remains 'convinced SP'er' and there is no 'quarrel or other drama' underlying his decision. Party leader Lilian Marijnissen reacted immediately and called Kwint's departure 'so shit'.

His announced farewell is one in a series. Of the top 10 SP candidates from 2021, four have already left or have announced their retirement. Yesterday, Mahir Alkaya, the number 3 of 2021, already stated that he would not be eligible for re-election. Earlier, the number 2, Renske Leijten, announced her departure. She thought it was 'time to step out of the bubble in The Hague'. Maarten Hijink (5 on the 2021 candidate list) already said goodbye as SP MP in April. "Our three boys deserve a father who is there for them more often," he wrote in a statement on the SP site.

MPs have also announced their departure from other parties in recent weeks. For example, it was announced yesterday that party leaders Farid Azarkan (Denk) and Sylvana Simons (Bij1) are retiring. Corinne Ellemeet (GroenLinks) will not return to the House of Representatives, as will CDA party leader Pieter Heerma, René Peters (also CDA) and Mark Strolenberg (VVD). Shortly after the fall of the cabinet, Prime Minister Mark Rutte and his three deputy prime ministers Sigrid Kaag (D66), Wopke Hoekstra (CDA) and Carola Schouten (ChristenUnie) made no return or stop as party leader.

