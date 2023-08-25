Home page World

South Tyrol in northern Italy is also experiencing a significant change in the weather at the weekend. Temperatures plummet, the sun gives way to thunderstorms.

Bolzano – Trentino-Alto Adige in Italy has also experienced some extremely high summer temperatures in the past few days and weeks. But as in Germany, this will end at the weekend and at the beginning of next week. Sun gives way to thunderstorms, temperatures drop.

South Tyrol: Significant change in weather over the weekend in northern Italy

Specifically: According to the South Tyrolean state meteorologist Dieter Peterlin, the heat has peaked and a complete change in the weather is emerging in the northernmost of the 20 Italian regions.

“The highest temperature in South Tyrol was yesterday (Thursday, August 24, editor’s note) in Laimburg in the lowlands with 36.6 degrees. The heat wave has now peaked, after three days of around 37 degrees, the temperatures will slowly but surely start to drop from Friday,” Peterlin said, according to the news portal South Tyrol News and predicted a “significant cooling towards Monday”.

Rain clouds are gathering: The Castel Naturno near Meran in South Tyrol.

while loud weather.com For example, in the provincial capital of Bolzano with around 110,000 inhabitants, up to 33 degrees can still be reached on Saturday, according to Peterlin, the warm air in the Italian Alpine region will be replaced by a cold front on Sunday (27 August). Repeating rain showers and thunderstorms are expected on Sunday afternoon, temperatures are steadily cooling.

Weather in South Tyrol: Forecast predicts weather change with thunderstorms

On Monday it will be cloudy and rainy, at times heavier rain is expected. According to the prognosis of the state meteorologists, the temperatures will not exceed 14 to 22 degrees. Even snow is expected in the high mountains. After all: The late summer temperatures and the weather are said to be loud weather.com already stabilize from Tuesday (29 August). Because: Then it should initially remain pleasantly warm with maximum values ​​of 23 to 24 degrees, sun and clouds should alternate.

Not the worst of conditions for a region known for hiking and mountain tourism. South Tyrol attracted attention this summer due to storms, for example in the village of Sulden, as well as due to the extremely rising hotel and apartment prices in the Italian region. Most recently, a veritable heat wave had hit the center and north of Italy, while it was usually very hot at this time of year in the south between Naples, Puglia and Sicily.

Weather in Italy: High pressure area “Nero” caused heat between South Tyrol and Tuscany

Due to the high pressure area “Nero” the Italian weather service ilmeteo.it according to Rome (Lazio region) reached maximum temperatures of up to 38 degrees, in Florence (Tuscany) and Bologna (Emilia-Romagna) the temperatures rose at times to 37 to 38 degrees. It was also extremely hot for days in South Tyrol. Now it cools down a bit around the world-famous Brenner Autobahn (Italian: Brennero). (pm)