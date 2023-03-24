Molina de Segura will host the 1st Photovoltaic Energy Forum next Thursday, an event organized by LA VERDAD and the City Council sponsored by the companies Soltec and Total Energies. “In the last three years, the photovoltaic solar power installed in Spanish territory has tripled,” remarked the business director of La Verdad, Carlos López Portland during the presentation of the event, which will be held in the Virginia Martínez auditorium, in the Mudem.

One of the purposes is to disseminate the role of generation technology and its evolution in the national and international market, as well as to value the news and perspectives in the photovoltaic market in the Region of Murcia. “We also want to analyze the possibilities offered by technologies, such as artificial intelligence, to improve production processes and gain efficiency”, stressed the Business Director of LA VERDAD. Another objective will be to expose the main keys to self-consumption at an industrial, municipal and even private level.

The head of Strategy and Innovation of the multinational Soltec, Eduardo de San Nicolás, emphasized that solar plants “represent an opportunity because they allow local employment and, on the other hand, there is an environmental commitment because a solar plant is extensive in the use of the soil, but little intensive». San Nicolás advanced that in the next two years about 4 gigawatts (GV) will be made in the Region, which represents 10% of what will be manufactured in Spain. And the Councilor for Promotion and Economic Strategy, José de Haro, argued that “the forum is more than justified in a global context of decarbonization and energy crisis, for which reason photovoltaic energy is called to play a relevant role.”

For his part, the mayor, Eliseo García, announced that Sara Aagesen, Secretary of State for Energy of the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, will be present at the meeting. “Governments must bet on bold strategic plans and committed to sustainability. Molina is on that path of energy transformation,” remarked the councilor.

Challenges and opportunities



The forum will start at 9.30 am with the inauguration, which will be carried out by the Secretary of State for Energy. Then, at 9.45 am, there will be an institutional table on ‘Reinvigoration of the sustainable economy in the Region’. Alfonso Hernández Zapata, president of FREMM; José de Haro González, Councilor for Economic Promotion; Francisco Espín, president of Aremur, and Juan Antonio Pedreño, from CEPES.

At 11 am another round table will be held under the title Challenges and opportunities of the photovoltaic market in the Region. This section will have the participation of María Zapata, director of the Industry Area of ​​the Government Delegation; Raúl Morales, CEO of Soltec; José Enrique Pardo, Director of Business Development for X-Elio in Spain; Álvaro Ramos Sola, Director of Business Development at Total Energies Renewables Iberia; Noelia Rojo, Head of Business Development at Endesa’s renewable subsidiary at Green Power Spain, in central and southern Spain; Luis Miguel Álvarez, Director of Development at Statkraft; and Miguel Ángel Martínez Aroca, president of ANPIER.

The person in charge of closing the forum, at 12:30 p.m., will be the Minister of the Environment, Juan María Vázquez. The working groups will be presented and moderated by Miguel Ángel Ruiz, a journalist from LA VERDAD specializing in the environment. Registrations can be formalized through the web eventos.laverdad.es.