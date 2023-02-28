Currently the news that is on everyone’s lips is directly linked to the potential agreement that would have Microsoft for buying from Activision Blizzard, Well, things haven’t gotten as simple as what happened at the time with Bethesda. This has led to the belief that it could eventually be blocked, since the FTC she’s not so convinced to approve the deal.

Through the networks it can be seen that there are several arguments, publications, interviews and quotes from executives about what is happening in business. And it is that many of us are only as spectators, but there are people who can give a clearer point of view, especially for those who handle marketing and business issues.

The medium known as IGN contacted legal experts about the details of this agreement and what the outcome could be. Some with somewhat scattered opinions, because there is a good probability that it will materialize, but also that it will not happen, so the results analyzed by the journalists are not entirely clear.

Although the mission of the FTC is to verify that a monopoly is not created, they do not necessarily always have full authority to block companies. Such was the case with his recent failure to prevent Goal will buy the fitness company VR Within Unlimited. On the other hand, he got a victory when NVIDIA rejected its planned $66 billion acquisition of the designer of chips armsand another even against a planned book publishing merger.

The expert Sam Castree of Sam Catree Law explained that the complaint FTC relied on two main tactics. The first raises concerns that Microsoft could withhold certain games from competing platforms. While this is not something that has happened, the FTC You want to make sure that under-delivering or throttling never happens.

This is what he commented:

There’s also the issue of using Activision to release future Xbox exclusives without Microsoft having to pay anything extra for the privilege of exclusivity, as happened with Starfield after Microsoft bought ZeniMax. That’s a bit of a more serious concern, but as Microsoft points out, everyone has some exclusives.

The second tactic would involve the concept of “relevant markets”. The FTC is trying to say that the agreement would create a monopoly in a narrow definition of a specific market, this would include PS5 and Xboxnot switches. Then I would define content library subscription services as a different market and cloud gaming as another. The idea here seems to be to show an impact on very narrow segments of the gaming market, rather than an impact on gaming in general.

For now, it seems that the deal is a bit far from being finalized.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: The purchase issue is more complicated than you might think, so I don’t think a resolution will be reached soon. Surely we will see something much clearer until the middle of 2023.