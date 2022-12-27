The UK is bracing for wind and rain on New Year’s Eve, and meteorologists warn of challenging driving conditions caused by wet weather over the coming days.
The Met Office said temperatures will remain mild across much of the UK, but stormy rain is expected to hit much of England and Wales during the post-Christmas period.
Winds of up to 40 mph and rain could negatively affect New Year’s celebrations on Saturday.
Meteorologists urged drivers planning trips over the next few days to check any updates to weather warnings as conditions are expected to remain “unsettled”.
“There may be heavy rain, so there may be some challenging driving conditions across England and Wales in the highlands,” Met Office expert Greg Dewhurst was quoted by the Press Association.
#Experts #warn #winds #rain #Years #Eve
Leave a Reply