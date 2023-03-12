Sir David King, who previously served as chief scientific adviser to the British government, said the wall of water could have been caused by a massive landslide in the Canary Islands.

According to him, the resulting destruction would send a rock the size of the “Isle of Man” into the Atlantic Ocean in the event of a tsunami several meters high hitting Britain.

“Millions will be wiped out in towns and cities like Brighton, Southampton, Bournemouth, Portsmouth and Exeter, as the floods reach London,” King added, during his interview with “My London” radio.

He pointed out that after the landslide in the Canary Islands, it will take approximately 6 hours for the wave to reach Britain.

The environmental expert said that 6 hours will not be enough for residents to escape, as everyone will head towards their cars to get out, which will lead to road closures, and will result in the death of many people inside their cars, according to him.

Sir King likened what happened in the capital of Portugal, Lisbon, in 1755, when a wave of 10 meters high hit the city, followed by a 9-magnitude earthquake.

The old Lisbon tsunami killed 100,000 people at the time.

The expert said that the strike may come after 10,000 years, but it may come tomorrow, referring to the difficulty of predicting the date of the tsunami.