People will have to flee more often, direct and indirect damage will occur more often, failure of vital infrastructure leading to cascade effects and irreparable damage to flora and fauna. Due to increasing heat and drought, the Netherlands will increasingly have to deal with uncontrollable wildfires. Experts from the Netherlands Institute for Public Safety (NIPV), the KNMI and other knowledge centers warn against this in a joint report.
