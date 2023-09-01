Home page World

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

Experts in Austria fear the spread of African swine fever in the country. It is currently “surrounded” by the dangerous animal disease.

Vienna – African swine fever is considered a highly contagious and dangerous disease that has long since reached Europe. While only isolated cases have been reported in countries such as Germany and Austria, the plague has already spread to other countries. The State Chamber of Upper Austria has now issued an urgent warning.

Experts: Austria “surrounded” by highly contagious African swine fever

Countries affected by African swine fever are according to a recent report the regional chamber Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Serbia, Croatia and Italy, among others. This means that the epidemic is dangerously close to the Austrian borders, and with the exception of Switzerland and Slovenia, the country is literally “surrounded”. African swine fever is “highly contagious,” it is recalled. It is mainly found in wild boar populations, but also in some domestic pigs. The animal disease is constantly expanding.

Chamber of Agriculture President Franz Waldenberger therefore makes an “urgent appeal to all tourists, hunters, guest workers, truck drivers and other travelers” who are or have been in an area affected by African swine fever. One should therefore be careful not to “take home any pork products, clothing such as footwear or objects from these countries that could contain contaminated soil from forest areas”.

Warning of the spread of African swine fever in Austria – and the situation in Germany?

Italy and Croatia in particular are new countries with regard to African swine fever. The latest message comes from Lombardy in Italy. There, about 100 kilometers north of Genoa, a herd of 133 pigs had to be culled. According to the report, it is assumed that transmission via humans took place in this case. The animal disease is harmless to humans, but it is almost always fatal to pigs. So far there is no treatment.

According to the “TierSeuchenInformationsSystem” (TSIS) in Germany, only isolated cases are currently known in eastern Germany, exclusively in Brandenburg and Saxony. In the past there have also been cases in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Baden-Württemberg and Lower Saxony. Some were wild boar, some domestic pigs. “So far, further spread of the animal disease has been prevented,” writes the Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture. However, as a precautionary measure, a wild boar fence was erected between Germany and Denmark. (nz)