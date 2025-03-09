He Food waste It is one of the greatest inconveniences of today’s society. Foods are increasingly perishable and people try to find a way to extend their useful life to the fullest. Although there are many techniques to keep food in good condition, the most common and used is to put them in the freezer.

This practice is used daily in Spanish homes, but experts warn that it is done incorrectly could put health at risk. Bread is one of the foods that most freeze due to their short useful life. When we buy it, just one day to get hard or lose your delicious flavor, so when you freeze it, we prevent this from happening.

PAN is one of the most consumed products in Spain Regularly and, unfortunately, when left over, we tend to throw it in the trash. But to avoid this waste it is possible to freeze it, but it must be done in the right way to prevent possible incidents derived from the changes suffered by food by undergoing temperature changes.

Frozen bread | Istock

There are several The dangers alert by experts about freezing and defrosting the bread incorrectly. The first of these is the contamination of bacteria derived from this process, since, when we take out the product from the freezer to recover its normal temperature and texture, moisture can favor bacterial growth and create that annoying mold of mold that forces to discard it.

Another inconvenience appears when the bread is too frozen. If this happens, food will lose its flavor and texture and vitamin B that contain the cereals that form it will degrade completely. In addition, it is essential to know that Once defrosted, you should not freeze again since certain toxic chemical compounds that involve a serious health danger could appear.