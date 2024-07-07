Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/07/2024 – 13:12

The reduction of public spending has become the focus of political and economic debate in recent days. Finance Minister Fernando Haddad has already announced the need for cuts in mandatory expenses to comply with the Fiscal Framework Law, but did not specify the areas that will be affected

According to the minister, the contingency and blocking measures will be announced on July 22, the same day as the publication of the Bimonthly Revenue and Expenditure Report, prepared by the Federal Revenue Service. Until then, the discussion about the areas in which the cuts should occur tends to intensify.

Social Security is usually one of the most targeted areas. However, the idea of ​​decoupling the social security floor from the minimum wage is criticized by lawyer and accountant Álvaro Sólon de França, former executive secretary of the Ministry of Social Security and former president of the Executive Board of the National Association of Auditors of the Federal Revenue of Brazil (Anfip).

For him, the government should reverse the tax exemption instead of thinking about reducing the value of benefits. “The decoupling of the minimum wage from social security and welfare benefits is a fiscal adjustment that affects the poorest class. We will increase poverty and social inequality in Brazil.”

França, who is preparing his third book on Social Security, told Brazil Agency that social security and welfare benefits do not go to savings or to investments in the financial market. “They go directly to consumption and the circulation of money that leads to an improvement in quality of life.”

The expert points out that, on average, each beneficiary receives R$1,744 and that eight out of every ten benefits paid by Social Security are worth the minimum wage. Therefore, decoupling the minimum wage would have a recessive effect and could also reduce tax collection on the consumption of these beneficiaries – which would generate a fiscal imbalance.

Another effect would be the impact on the accounts of 4,101 municipalities – 73% of the 5,568 Brazilian cities, in which resources from Social Security have a greater volume than transfers from the National Treasury to the Municipal Participation Fund.

Proposed amendment

Article by economists linked to the Federal University of Minas Gerais, published in March in the magazine Economic Research and Planningpublished by the Institute of Applied Economic Research (Ipea), also warns of the possible social effects of benefit cuts.

The text analyzes the original version of the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) 6/2019 which, at the time, established the payment of the continuous benefit (BPC) from the age of 60, but with a value of R$400. The value of a minimum wage (then R$998) would only be paid at the age of 70, five years after the age, as remains in force.

The authors – Débora Cardoso, Edson Paulo Domingues, Luís Eduardo Afonso and Guilherme Cardoso – conclude that the cut in BPC payments proposed in the proposal “would be quite regressive, strongly impacting lower-income families.”

As for pensions and retirement benefits under the General Social Security Regime, any cuts could be “positive or less negative,” depending on where the money saved is spent, if, for example, an assumption of a stronger response from investment is adopted. The article argues, however, that any cuts to benefits for active and retired civil servants enrolled in specific social security regimes would be “progressive in nature” and would reduce inequality.

Divergence

The 2025 Budget Guidelines Bill (PLDO), currently being processed by the National Congress, predicts that the General Social Security Regime will collect R$709.1 billion, and the payment of social security benefits will be R$980.9 billion. A deficit of R$271.8 billion, which impacts the primary result of the public accounts.

According to the PLDO estimate, the minimum wage will increase from the current R$1,412 to R$1,502. The R$90 difference will have an impact of R$51.2 billion, approximately one fifth of the social security deficit, according to a technical note from the Budget consultancies of the Chamber of Deputies and the Federal Senate.

According to Bráulio Borges, associate researcher at the Brazilian Institute of Economics, a unit of the Getulio Vargas Foundation (Ibre/FGV), also a senior economist in the macroeconomics area at LCA Consultores, Social Security is “the main item that must be ‘attacked’ to restore Brazil’s fiscal balance.”

In a recent article, the economist opines that “a crucial element” to contain the expansion of the social security deficit would be to unlink the social security floor, the BPC and other welfare benefits from the national minimum wage.

“The minimum wage is a variable that should be adjusted over time in real terms, reflecting gains in labor productivity, but it is a variable that should regulate the labor market, that is, the lives of those who are actively participating in economic production. Retirement payments and pensions should be adjusted only by inflation, maintaining purchasing power over time,” says Borges.

In the text, the specialist also defends the increase in revenue with the future collection of the future Selective Tax on products that impact health and the environment, and considers that “some explicit subsidies for the agricultural sector (such as interest equalization of the Safra Plan, among others) could be reduced, since the sector is already highly competitive with “its own legs”.