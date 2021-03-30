ofFelicitas Bogner shut down

The corona situation is getting worse. In Brazil, the health system has already collapsed. The numbers are also increasing in Germany. The reason is the mutations. Experts advocate tough measures.

Brazil / Germany – The dreaded third wave of the global corona pandemic is in full swing. In Germany the incidences are increasing continuously. The current situation in Brazil is particularly fatal. The health system is collapsing and the South American country has now broken the mark of over 300,000 corona deaths as the second in the world. Many intensive care physicians in Germany have been appealing for a strict, immediate lockdown for weeks and fear worse conditions in the nationwide intensive care units than was the case in spring 2020.

Health system collapses: Over 300,000 corona deaths registered in Brazil

The reason for this is the diverse spread of mutations. While the British variant B1.1.7 is rampant in Germany, Brazil and other countries are currently using the mutation P1. – also known as the Manaus mutant – particularly violent. In the largest country in Latin America, more than 12.2 million people have been proven to have been infected with the corona virus to date. Scientists are urgently warning of the potential worldwide consequences of the spread of this mutation. Because the main reason for the Brazilian tragedy in the intensive care units is the P.1 variant. This mutant seems to be able to trick the immune system of up to 60 percent of all people who have already had Covid. The US epidemiologist Eric Feigl-Ding warns loudly oe24.at: “The world has not yet understood the terrible potential of P.1.” It could lead to a “rude awakening”, Brazil is “a threat to global health.”

Corona situation in Brazil: “Threat to global health”

Dr. Roberto Kraenkel, biological mathematician at the Covid-19 Brazil Observatory, sounds the alarm because of the Manaus mutant: “This is an atom bomb,” he said Washington Post. According to the news portal, he was surprised from the “multitude of corona mutation cases. He said, “These variants are more contagious and this means an accelerated phase in the pandemic. It’s a disaster. ”In the United States, you can vaccinate a lot and achieve herd immunity, says the scientist. “But as long as we have outbreaks that are uncontrollable in other countries, the pandemic will not end.” He criticized loudly oe24.at The Brazilian government said: “In countries like Brazil, where there are practically no restrictions, new mutations can arise all the time.” Right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro played down the corona virus from the start, rejecting a lockdown from an economic point of view.

Brazil: Scientists describe Manaus corona mutation as “atomic bomb”

“The gloomy record reflects the uncontrolled one pandemic* reflects and raises the Brazilian tragedy to a new level, ”wrote the Brazilian Internet newspaper, for example G1. The situation in the clinics is in a “critical state of alarm” due to the occupancy in 24 of 26 states and the capital district, such as G1 citing the national research institute “Fundação Oswaldo Cruz” (Fiocruz). “The country has been witnessing the collapse of the health system since the beginning of March.” Due to the corona-related collapse of the health system, the German Armed Forces flew a total of 80 ventilators to Brazil with an aid aircraft two days ago. The relief supplies were unloaded in Manaus, as announced by the Air Force and the Foreign Office on Twitter.

Intensive care units in Brazil overloaded: Bundeswehr brings 80 ventilators to Manaus

The fear of similar scenarios in Germany is high among many experts and intensive care physicians. The voices for a hard lockdown in the Federal Republic are getting louder and louder. Health expert Karl Lauterbach (SPD) said about that West German Broadcasting: “We can’t let it go on like this. ”Otherwise the incidences in Germany would soon be over 200. In its latest press release, the German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive and Emergency Medicine (DIVI) writes: “Do we need a Bergamo first to regain the courage for a hard lockdown?” Professor Gernot Marx, President of DIVI and Director of the Clinic for Operative Intensive Care Medicine and Intermediate Care at the University Hospital Aachen warns: “Just because the population is tired of the lockdown, we cannot think about how to do themselves with incidences of 125, an R-value of 1.2 and exponentially increasing COVID-19 patients in the intensive care units let further easing enforce. ”The be-all and end-all is now to come down from the high numbers. “Now. Immediately! ”Says Marx. To achieve this, he advocates a two or three week hard lockdown. “This can be easily achieved from Monday over the Easter holidays. This will save numerous lives and even more prevent lifelong long-term consequences from Covid. Portugal showed the way. First hard stop. And then open it, ”says the intensive care specialist.

German intensive care physicians are very afraid and demand a strict lockdown: “Do we need a Bergamo first?”

According to a press release, his colleague, Professor Steffen Weber-Carstens, scientific director of the DIVI intensive care register and member of the extended clinic management of the Clinic for Operative Intensive Care Medicine at the Charité Berlin, has to consider: “Between Christmas and the beginning of January, we almost Cared for 6,000 Covid patients, did not even notice how tight it was. ”According to the doctor, numerous people were flown north from east or central Germany. “A feat of strength that we managed, but three months later we don’t need it again right away.” This week Weber-Carstens had the first inquiries for supraregional relocations on the table. “Thuringia doesn’t look good right now,” he says. (feb) Merkur.de and tz.de are offers from IPPEN.MEDIA