German experts have warned that school closures in light of the outbreak of the new Corona virus, could have widespread negative effects for many students.

Andreas Schleicher, Director of Education Affairs at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, said that this closure does not only lead to a loss of performance (among pupils), but for students who come from simple classes, the school is one of the most important social and emotional reference points.

And the prominent German researcher in education affairs added: “In this matter, there are the critical risks of the second closure,” explaining that for those students and young children for whom digital learning is not an alternative, the risks arise “disproportionately to the length of the closure.”

For his part, the head of the German Teachers Union, Heinz-Peter Meidinger, said that a group of students had already been reached weakly through distance learning in the last academic year. “In practice, they can no longer communicate in the next year,” he added.

Maydinger warned that there is an increased risk for these students, that they will not be able to complete school studies, or that they can no longer reach the degree they seek. “This means that future opportunities (for them) are greatly diminished,” he said.

The President of the Syndicate of Education and Science in Germany, Marlis Tepe, expressed the union’s fears of an increasing societal division through this situation, pointing out that the insufficient infrastructure and lack of teachers affects children from particularly marginalized families.