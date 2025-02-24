It is no secret that prolonged use of headphones at a high volume can be harmful to hearing. In fact, it has become such a frequent concern that Apple and Android have integrated Security warnings About the volume on its devices.

But there is a new sanitary concern about the use of headphones that has less to do with its impact on hearing and more with Our ability to listen. A particular type of headphones can be the culprit, as the Mirror.

These are headphones and headphones with Noise cancellationwhich according to experts are affecting the ability of young adults in particular to register and interpret sounds, instead of reprogramming their brains so they do not listen to them.

Hannah SamuelsHearingcare Boots Audiologist, he explained to this medium: “It is worrying to know that many young adults have difficulty speaking in noisy environments and that it could be due to something very simple.”

“The pattern we are observing is that more and more young adults go to health specialists so that help them with their audition And they get a normal result in a hearing test, “he continues.

“This may indicate that The problem is in processing, Not in the hearing, and the initial investigations suggest that it could be due to headphones and headphones with noise cancellation, “says Samuels.

“Filtering the noise in a bus full of people or in a library full of people is understandable, and Block certain sounds It is even a natural evolution, “explains Samuels.

“Processing speech in the midst of noise and blocking the environment subconsciously is something that Your brain would learn in typical everyday environments“The audologist explains.

“Think of a clock that ticks in your living room: it will tick all day, every day, but you will not necessarily hear it all the time Because your brain learns That is a secondary sound in the environment, “he says.

But today, it is common for young adults to use noise cancellation mode such as predetermined option when they see videos. According to Samuels, this excessive dependence on noise cancellation technology is reprogramming young minds to filter the noise as a default option.

“If younger generations spend much of their time in contact with noise cancellation technology, His brain could be ‘unlearn’ This important classification technique, “explains the expert.

“Hearing is not associated with listening and it is important that we be careful Do not cause unnecessary fatigue Through a greater auditory effort due simply to the fact that we are not accustomed to it, “says Hannah Samuels.