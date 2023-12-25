Abu Dhabi Police warned of the dangers of children and teenagers using violent electronic games, which incite them to aggression, pointing to the severe psychological effects that reach the point of addiction, and impose a state of isolation and separation from reality, while specialists confirmed that parents are keen on being close to their children during their daily activities. While they use electronic devices, it maintains their physical and mental health and provides them with the necessary protection. They identified four dangers of electronic games and five steps to protect children from their dangers.

In detail, specialists in social and behavioral sciences and psychology, Ahmed Al-Sayed, Manar Rizk, and Khaled Al-Shibli, confirmed that children are no longer safe from the dangers of electronic games and their addiction, with the increase in digital development, smart devices, modern digital screens, and video games, indicating that the primary responsibility is to protect them. Of electronic addiction, it falls on the parents and the extent of their control over the type of games allowed to be played, and the specific time for playing, especially since increasing the daily time allocated to electronic games causes children to experience mental and psychological pressure that will leave major negative effects in the future.

They stressed that electronic games have become one of the most prominent issues facing families, especially after these games have become an integral part of the daily routine of children and teenagers, noting that their main risks are addiction, bullying, electronic blackmail, loss of privacy, and malicious programs, while measures include: The steps that must be followed to reduce these risks include using parental control, using high-quality protection programs for your devices, setting time limits, in addition to having children participate in their games from time to time, to get to know the game and other players.

Psychologist Dr. Ahmed Mowafi pointed out that the reliance of online games on modern technology, and linking more than one player together, without them having previous knowledge or having evidence of their true identity, entails many risks, including addiction to sitting on the Internet and social isolation. , health and psychological problems, and neglect of schoolwork. The child may also be exposed to cyberbullying while playing, as some players exploit their hidden identity with contempt or by sending offensive and harmful messages, or extravagant comments that affect the child’s psyche.

He pointed out that the dangers of electronic games also include the loss of privacy resulting from group play with unknown players, some of whom may exploit children and obtain personal information or important data, or the password for accounts, in addition to the dangers of downloading games that may contain malicious files, causing damage. Serious damage to the device or data stored on it. The specialists unanimously agreed that safety procedures and protecting children from the dangers of electronic games require the use of parental control, to protect children and maintain their security and safety from any external influences that reach them through these games, and to set clear and fixed rules related to the types of games, the period of time they are allowed to play, and download protection programs. High quality on devices, educating children not to talk to unknown players about personal or family matters, and reading and discussing the terms of the game with children before downloading it to determine its suitability for their age and societal culture, in addition to determining the amount of time allowed to play electronic games on school days and holidays.

For its part, Abu Dhabi Police, as part of the “Our Winter is Safe and Enjoyable” campaign, called on parents to follow up and monitor their children and intervene in choosing electronic games and applications with good and non-harmful content, and not to consider electronic games as just ordinary games that children spend their time with, as they are a double-edged sword. It may benefit the child, and it may also pose a risk to him. She stressed the need to pay attention to the dangers of children falling victim to fraudsters who stalk them through electronic games, advertisements, and tempting links to seize their money through illegal methods.

Abu Dhabi Police urged parents to give their children more attention and follow the list of websites and electronic games they frequent, give them confidence and security, and not reprimand them and encourage them to be frank about any violations or cases of electronic blackmail they may be exposed to, or expose them to cases of bullying, threats and harassment, and lure young people to share their photos and data and implicate them. In unethical activities. Abu Dhabi Police stressed the importance of downloading parental control programs, befriending children and knowing their friends who play electronic games with them, in order to enhance their children’s protection from the dangers of electronic games, and called for reporting cases of abuse by contacting the Aman service, or through the smart application of the Abu Dhabi Police General Command.

