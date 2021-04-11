Experts warn of malicious adware in a popular app

Information security experts have warned that the popular APK Pure app that lets you download old versions, or

The decommissioned Android operating system contains malicious adware that can flood victims’ devices with unwanted ads.

Information security and anti-piracy company Kaspersky Lab said it had warned ABK Pure, which runs the app, that its latest version, APK Pure 18.17.3, contains malicious code that allows data on the victim’s device to be stolen without his knowledge, and it sends ads. To the screen of the device closed and in the background to generate fraudulent revenue for the advertising software operators.

According to TechCrunch, which specializes in technology issues, experts also warned that this code could download other malicious programs on victims’ devices, which would expose users to more risks.

Experts said that the developers of APK Pure may have added the malicious code known as a “software development tool” or “SDK” from an unauthorized source. The code has already been deleted with the launch of a new version of the APK Pure application, numbered 19.17.3, and the version containing the code has been deleted from the application’s website.

It is reported that the APK Pure application was launched in 2014 to allow users of the Android mobile operating system to access a huge bank of Android applications and games, including old versions of these applications and games as well as versions of applications from other regions that are no longer present on

The official application store for Android, which is Google Play.