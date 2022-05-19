Senior US President Joe Biden administration officials have warned of an increase in cases of the Corona virus, calling for the need to resume strengthening personal protection measures, including the wearing of protective masks.

Anthony Fauci, director of the American Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, White House adviser on the Corona pandemic, Doctor Ashish Jha, and Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Rochelle Walinsky, said in a joint report that “a third of Americans live in communities experiencing increasing levels of cases of corona, which may It causes them to go to hospitals.

The report indicated that the number of injuries is approaching an average of 100,000 cases per day, stressing that “the current situation is less dangerous than the Omicron season, but the United States will not be ready to respond effectively in the coming months if Congress does not allocate billions of dollars in aid to confront the pandemic.”

Walinsky called on those who live in areas with high numbers of infections, to wear masks in public places, and to take other steps to protect themselves, adding: “As we are seeing a rise in the number of cases in parts of the United States, we encourage everyone to use the tools available to prevent More infections and severe diseases, including wearing masks, conducting tests, and continuing and strengthening vaccination campaigns.”