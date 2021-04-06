In a report published on Monday, experts warned that grain silos in the Beirut port, which were severely damaged when they absorbed the bulk of the massive explosion that destroyed large parts of the Lebanese capital last summer, should be demolished because they are a ramshackle building.

Aman Engineering, the Swiss company that helped Lebanon with laser scanning of grain silos at the port in the wake of the catastrophic explosion on August 4, said that the irradiated silo block is today an “unstable and mobile structure”.

“Our recommendation is to proceed with the dismantling of this huge concrete block,” the company added in its report, warning that “as it has become clear, the concrete pillars have suffered severe damage … new silos will have to be built in a different location.”

Economy Minister Raul Nehme had said in November that the government would demolish these “nonsense”, which was the largest store of grain in the country, due to public safety concerns. However, the authorities have not yet taken any decision in this regard.

And after this sap, with its giant 48-meter-high concrete construction and its huge carrying capacity of more than 100,000 tons, it is considered one of the valves of Lebanon’s food security, today it has become a symbol of the catastrophic explosion that killed more than 200 people and injured more than 6,500 others and inflicted severe damage. In the port and in a number of neighborhoods of the capital.