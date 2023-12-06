Home page politics

The mass brawls between feuding clans in June 2023 were just a beginning, those in the know believe – and are making worrying observations among young people.

Gelsenkirchen/Berlin – In the beginning there was a children’s argument. In the end, sentences like this were uttered: “The Busraya do not fear death and drive the Lebanese before them like sheep.” The Busraya are members of a tribe from Syria. A loose family group that sometimes spells itself Al-Busraya or Al-Busarayah. In June, social media was full of such posts. Shortly afterwards, hundreds of people in North Rhine-Westphalia attacked each other with iron bars and knives. The reason is said to have been a dispute between children of two large families. But the actual reasons for the mass brawls go far beyond that – and will cause ever new waves of violence if the state doesn’t take quick action, say experts.

Warring Clans: People with experience in war who resolve disputes with violence

One of them is Mahmoud Jaraba. The political scientist researches clan structures at the Erlangen Center for Islam and Law in Europe (EZIRE). The danger of street wars between feuding families is high, he says: “The next conflict is coming.” There are also people behind it Rivalries between criminal clan members with Kurdish-Lebanese roots and those from Syria. The vast majority of people who come from Syria, like most families from Lebanon who live here, are not criminals. But according to security authorities, some are working with highly criminal smuggling gangs in Syria and are building criminal networks in Germany. They are people with war experience who are ready to immediately resolve disputes with violence. “You can’t just leave them to their own devices,” says Jaraba. And if in doubt, criminals must be consistently deported where the law allows it.

Conflicts between criminal clan members “negotiated according to the principle of the strongest”

“The problem is that for some of these families violence is established as a conflict resolution mechanism. They wouldn’t fight for their rights in a civil court,” said SPD interior expert Sebastian Fiedler in an interview with IPPEN.MEDIA. The member of the Bundestag from Mülheim ad Ruhr is chief detective and was head of the Association of German Criminal Investigators until 2021. He especially knows the situation in North Rhine-Westphalia well. Fiedler says: “There is also a risk that conflicts could arise between clan criminals who are opponents of the Syrian dictator Assad and his supporters. These are conflicts that are negotiated according to the principle of the strongest.”

Young people have war trauma: “Something is coming to us”

Akin Sat is a pedagogical specialist in the Gelsenkirchen team at “Kurve kriegen”. © Peter Sieben

Social worker Akin Sat makes a similar observation. He works in Gelsenkirchen with the “Get a Curve” prevention program. The aim of the project: Children and young people who have committed crimes several times should not become serious offenders. His clientele often comes from difficult social backgrounds; some have a migration background, others not. Recently he has been dealing with young people who come from Syria. “They experienced a war,” says Sat. Some are traumatized, and some have a low threshold for violence. They need comprehensive care and processing, says Sat. He believes that the problem is getting bigger: “There’s more to come.”