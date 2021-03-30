ofMartina Lippl shut down

The weather in Germany is heading towards summer in spring. Up to 25 degrees are the order of the day. Weather experts warn of high UV exposure. But a setback awaits us at Easter.

Munich – The prospects for the next few days are terrific! Lots of sun and temperatures of up to 25 degrees – Germany expects a first day of summer at the end of March. The high “Nicole” shovels warm air towards us from the southwest. On Tuesday and Wednesday, maximum values ​​of up to 25 are possible, reports the German Weather Service (DWD). If the 25-degree mark is cracked – the criteria for an official summer day in 2021 are met.

“That is quite unusual, but not yet a record,” explains meteorologist Corinna Borau von wetter.com. For comparison, the weather expert also provides the data for the first days of summer in previous years (see list below).

Especially in the west and southwest, the values ​​climb into the summer range with maximum temperatures of 19 to 25 degrees. Only on the coast and on the North Sea islands does it stay cooler. In the north and northeast of Germany it is still very cloudy on Tuesday. In the course of the day the sky loosens there too. The sun is shining on Wednesday. According to the DWD weather experts, it is “serene and free of precipitation” at up to 25 degrees. Temperatures in early summer are most likely on the Upper Rhine. On the North Sea islands, however, it stays fresh at around 10 degrees.

Weather in Germany: Spring sun – an underestimated danger

Caution, risk of sunburn! In March and April in particular, the sun’s UV rays can be unexpectedly intense, warns the German Cancer Aid. Cells damaged by UV radiation could still cause skin cancer decades later.

So-called low ozone events are, according to the German Cancer Aid, for this extraordinary UV exposure. Over the Arctic, the natural ozone layer, which shields a large part of the UV radiation, is often thinner than usual in spring. If polar air penetrates as far as Central Europe, mini-zone holes can arise briefly and thus occasionally lead to high UV radiation values, which are actually typical for the summer.

Weather in Germany: Over 25-degree summer days in spring

2020 – April 6th

2019 – April 19th

2018 – April 17th

2017 – March 31

Weather in Germany: temperature drop before Easter by up to ten degrees

The weather situation in Germany changes on Maundy Thursday. Cold polar air drives the mild spring weather away. In the north there are already dense cloud fields and it can occasionally rain a little. The south is still benefiting the longest from the mini spring-summer. On Good Friday, the spring warmth disappeared in the south as well. The temperatures slide down to seven to 14 degrees. In the night to Friday, frost near the ground is to be expected in some areas. On Easter Saturday the weather forecast is mixed. It remains largely dry at temperatures between 11 and 15 degrees. In the southwest it could be a bit warmer – up to 18 degrees.

On Easter Sunday the southwest wind freshen up in the north and northwest. According to the DWD, there are more clouds there, but it remains dry. Otherwise the sun tends to shine at temperatures of 12 to 18 degrees.

Weather in Germany – Snow on the way after Easter?

The weather development is still very uncertain from Easter Monday. According to the first DWD forecasts, temperatures are falling and it remains unstable. In the night of Tuesday it looks like snow in the higher low mountain ranges. But there is still some time until then. (ml with material from afp) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

