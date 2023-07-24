Borax is known as sodium borate, sodium tetraborate, or sodium tetraborate, and it is a salt of boric acid.

Borax damage

• Borax is banned in US food products.

• Uses laundry detergents and cleaning supplies.

• According to the US Poison Control Centers, eating “borax” causes stomach irritation and removes toxins from the body.

• It causes anemia.

• According to the US National Institutes of Health, “borax” has been linked to causing nausea, diarrhea, cramps, and the collapse of blood vessels.

• Dr. Kelly Johnson Arbour denied, in an interview with NBC News, that consuming “borax” helps reduce inflammation or oxidative stress.

• There are studies saying that “borax” increases the risk of cancer and impairs fertility.