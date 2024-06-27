Recently the resonance of a woman’s face revived the conversation about the side effects of hyaluronic acid aesthetic treatments.

The alleged resonance shows the accumulation of hyaluronic acid on the facecontradicting the belief that this product is absorbed by the body.

Not all hyaluronic acid is absorbed especially when it is applied excessively or with inadequate techniques, said Dr. Leandro Martínez, dermatologist at the GEDET (Group of Aesthetic and Therapeutic Dermatology).

The Accumulations of hyaluronic acid in the face can cause deformations, especially if you start with facial fillers or also known as ‘fillers‘ at an early age.

This is especially alarming, since the average age of people who undergo aesthetic procedures dropped from 35 to 20 years, according to a recent study by the SEME (Spanish Society of Aesthetic Medicine), as documented by Vogue magazine.

It is early to see the side effects that the trend of ‘fillers‘But the truth is that experts are already beginning to warn them.