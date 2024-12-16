A new threat lurks on the web. Kaspersky, the global cybersecurity company, has warned about a malicious campaign that affects Windows PC users.

Cybercriminals They use invisible web ads that redirect users to fake CAPTCHA pages or fraudulent error messages, with the aim of tricking them into downloading data-stealing programs.

Spain, in the spotlight



Kaspersky telemetry has recorded more than 140,000 interactions with these malicious ads between September and October 2024. More than 20,000 users have been redirected to fake pages hosting malicious scripts. Spain, along with Brazil, Italy and Russia, is among the countries most affected by this campaign.

CAPTCHAs are a common tool on the Internet to verify that a user is human and not a bot. However, cybercriminals are using Fake CAPTCHAs to distribute malware.

How does the attack work?



Misleading ads : Users, while browsing the web, encounter ads that take up the entire screen. These ads redirect users to a fake CAPTCHA page or an error message that imitates the Chrome browser.

: Users, while browsing the web, encounter ads that take up the entire screen. These ads redirect users to a fake CAPTCHA page or an error message that imitates the Chrome browser. Malware download – On the fake page, the user is instructed to copy a hidden Windows PowerShell command to the PC’s clipboard. Pasting and running this command downloads the malware without the user even realizing it.

– On the fake page, the user is instructed to copy a hidden Windows PowerShell command to the PC’s clipboard. Pasting and running this command downloads the malware without the user even realizing it. Data theft– The malware searches for cryptocurrency files, cookies, and password data on the victim’s device.





Expert recommendations

Kaspersky urges users to be cautious and follow basic recommendations.

First of all, think before acting: Do not follow suspicious online instructions.

Second, apply a comprehensive protection– Deploy a complete security solution across all devices.

One of the most important things is the password management– Use a password manager to store passwords securely.

Stay informed about the latest online threats is essential to protect yourself in the digital world, experts say.

Sign up for our newsletter and receive the latest technology news in your email.