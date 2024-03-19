A few days until the Mexico National Team faces Panama, in the semifinal phase of the Nations League, the controversy among experts about who will be the starting goalkeeper is at its best, since the majority leans towards Luis Ángel Malagón who is going through a better moment than Guillermo Ochoa.

However, they are also aware of how much Paco Memo's experience and hierarchy influence the tricolor and in his coach Jaime Lozano and therefore everything looks for the veteran to remain firm in the Mexican goal.

In particular, we are also of the idea that it is time to give the new blood of the tricolor a chance and that better with Malagón, whose numbers and performances are much better than that of Ochoa, who is steadily moving towards his third relegation with he Salernitana in the Italian league.

Even Andrés Guardado himself, who was another of the emblematic players of the tricolor, stated that the moment of the present is Malagón and he does not see Ochoa if he reaches his sixth World Cup, as the starting goalkeeper of the Aztec eleven.

Jimmy Lozano has the last word, but it has been seen that he has not fulfilled his statements that he will call and play with the tricolor those who are at their best and proof of this is that against Panama there will still be the same players who has called since he took the reins of the team.

EXPANSION TOURNAMENT. The Culiacán Dorados They will face this Wednesday the Leones Negros of the University of Guadalajara on the field of the La Corregidora stadium in Queretaro and for our taste the interesting thing is not so much who will win the game, but to see how many fans will dare to go see these two teams that are not from that region.

The truth is, we don't think there will be a lot of people going if they open the doors of said property, but if they manage to exceed the number of few people who attended the game between Queretaro and Santos of the Women's MX League last Monday night, then It will be a great gain for both of you, if you don't feel so abandoned.

FOR THE THREE CHAMPIONSHIP. Tomorrow afternoon the activity of the interweekly tournament on Wednesdays closes, with the final duel between the Combinado and La Tapicería Burgueño teams starting at 4:00 p.m. on field four of Sagarpa.

On paper, Combinado is a slight favorite, as he is going for his third consecutive crown. Without a doubt, the upholsterers they eliminated in the round before Citizen movement They have a great exam.

For our taste and checking the weapons carried by the two opponents, we lean towards the Combined side, but you know that in this type of encounters many things can happen.

REFLECTION: Doing something that makes you happy is reason enough to always do it.

We recommend you read: