The UK should ensure that at least two million people a week are vaccinated against the coronavirus to prevent a new wave of disease. This conclusion was made by experts from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM). Interfax…

The study of specialists says that only this method is able to reduce the incidence of coronavirus. In the absence of active vaccination of citizens, next year may become even worse than this year, experts warn.

Recall that over the past day in the UK, a record was set for the number of hospitalized with COVID-19 – 20.4 thousand people. This is due to the identified new mutation of the coronavirus, which turned out to be more infectious than previously known strains.

Recently, the media reported that the kingdom will release the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine from January 4. Prior to this, the British government announced that 600,000 people have received the first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech since the start of the vaccination campaign.