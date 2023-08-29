Abdallah Abou Deif (Niamey, Cairo)

Experts specializing in international affairs and relations explained, in statements to Al-Ittihad, that fears of a collapse of security stability in the countries of the ECOWAS region, along with the humanitarian crisis in Niger, are pushing towards accelerating the solution to the crisis from all parties, which over the past few days have presented various proposals to solve the crisis. prevent the situation from worsening. Omar Ndiaye, editor-in-chief of the local news newspaper affiliated with the Senegalese government, said that diplomatic methods have overshadowed any other solutions that have been proposed during the recent period regarding the situation in Niger, referring to the difficult humanitarian conditions the country is suffering from, which will lead to its rupture in the event of any military intervention. as described.

Ndiaye said in a statement to Al-Ittihad that the military intervention creates more problems than it represents a solution to the crisis that has raged since the end of last July. He pointed out that the ECOWAS countries began to use non-traditional mediators such as clerics and tribal leaders who have a say in the country, indicating that the African Union is considered the most likely in the crisis in Niger, as it followed diplomatic methods from the beginning and used non-traditional mediators to resolve the crisis.

In turn, Zainab Dango, an expert in international relations in Burkina Faso, considered that ECOWAS takes into account many considerations, not including military intervention, especially since the organization knows its risks of collapsing the security stability that it worked on for many years after suffering from terrorism. Dango added in a statement to Al-Ittihad that various terrorist groups are preparing and awaiting the final decision of ECOWAS regarding Niger, which ranks last in human development indicators. Military intervention from other countries.

She pointed out that “the parties and countries that threaten military intervention to return the detained president, Muhammad Bazoum, also bear in mind that this means the end of the” ECOWAS “grouping forever, especially with the presence of two opposing fronts in the group.”

The expert, Zainab Dango, said that the successive visits of West African leaders, the most recent of which was the Chadian president, and the meeting with President Bazoum, indicate the need for everyone to wait and adopt diplomatic solutions, including the new leaders of the government in Niger.