Shaaban Bilal (Cairo)

The UAE’s hosting of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) next November will be an opportunity to develop more effective solutions in the face of global warming, which is one of the manifestations of climate change, which is a long-term rise in the average temperature of the Earth’s climate system.

Climate and sustainable development expert Dr. Muhammad Dawood explained that the UAE is making great efforts in the climate and energy files, and has been striving to achieve the desired goals in renewable energy and climate issues for a long time, within the framework of its hosting of the Conference of the Parties at its 28th session, at the end of this year 2023, as the UAE has proven its worth. In organizing international conferences and forums.

In statements to Al-Ittihad, Dawood said: “COP28 will contribute to reaching some applicable solutions and agreements in the field of developing clean energies, such as solar energy and green hydrogen.” Pointing out that the conference will witness a quantum leap in energy, climate and economic issues, helping This includes the UAE’s technical expertise, economic ability and political will, and bringing the climate action system to a major and important station, for the good of the future of the world and humanity.

Regarding the dangers of global warming, Daoud indicated that the rise in temperatures affects the rates and distribution of rain, the occurrence of floods, and the levels of the sea water surface, and leads to extreme events that affect the infrastructure of roads, water distribution networks and sanitation, which some poor countries cannot afford economically.

He also mentioned that rising temperatures also affect the agricultural sector’s consumption of water, crop types and food security in general, in light of the increase in the world’s population.

According to Dawood, climate change also affects social and environmental determinants such as air, drinking water, food and safe shelter, and is expected to cause, in the period from 2030 to 2050, about 250,000 people to die each year due to malnutrition, diseases and heat stress, as confirmed by the report. Previous to the World Health Organization last October.

The climate and development expert stressed that reducing greenhouse gas emissions by improving transportation services, food choices and energy use can lead to improved health, especially by reducing air pollution, explaining that information and communication technology has the potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Global thermal energy will increase by 20% by 2030 by helping companies and consumers to use smartly and save energy. Also, the use of renewable energy in transportation and energy provision for desalination plants may contribute to enhancing the provision of water resources and enhancing water and food security.

On how to confront global warming, environmental expert Engineer Thaer Youssef believes that this requires working on climate adaptation through many measures, on top of which is increasing tree planting and vegetation cover, which in turn works to reduce temperatures and reduce desertification.

Through his statements to Al-Ittihad, Youssef called for work to restore vegetation and plant belts in the form of lines of trees that bear thirst to a large extent, and to educate the public about the causes of desertification, how to resist it and its damages, and encourage them to plant more trees.

The environmental expert explained that the world is seeing seriousness in the preparations for the COP28 climate conference by searching for solutions and trying to integrate most of the participating countries to confront global warming. The highest aspirations, along with the adoption of an effective agenda that contributes to the concrete implementation of these results.

Thaer pointed out that the COP28 plan is based on four main pillars, the first of which is accelerating the achievement of a reasonable, practical and just transition in the energy sector, developing climate financing mechanisms, focusing on adaptation efforts to improve lives and livelihoods, and ensuring that everyone is fully included.