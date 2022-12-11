Ahmed Mourad (Cairo)

Experts in space sciences and astronomy described the explorer Rashid as one of the most important and prominent scientific achievements on the global scene during the last decade, and considered him a “quantum leap” in space and astronomy sciences, and a “motivating impetus” for scientific research in the Arab region that raises the ceiling of ambitions and hopes among Arab scientists from among the scholars. space researchers.

In statements to Al-Ittihad, the experts stressed the importance of the feasibility and scientific value of the explorer Rashid, as he provides data and images that are the first of their kind, and moves to new sites that have not been studied before, which constitutes an important addition to space studies and research, whether at the regional or international level.

The experts appreciated the measures and legislation taken by the United Arab Emirates in order to create an attractive scientific environment for space sciences and purification, which contributed to the achievement of many achievements and successes in this vital sector.

Arab precedent

Dr. Muhammad Al-Qusi, the former CEO of the Egyptian Space Agency, explained in statements to “Al-Ittihad” that the explorer Rashid is considered one of the most important scientific achievements on the global scene during the last decade, in addition to being “a unique Arab precedent of its kind.” He considered it a quantum leap in science. Space Science.

He stressed that the importance, feasibility and scientific value of the explorer Rashid comes from the fact that it provides data and images that are the first of its kind, and will move to new sites that have not been studied before, in addition to that its manufacture, design and development were carried out by Emirati hands and expertise through a team of Emirati engineers, experts and researchers.

He pointed out that the United Arab Emirates, with this tremendous scientific achievement, will be the first country in the Arab world and the fourth in the world in the list of countries that carry out space missions to explore the surface of the moon, which puts the Arabs on the map of practical developments in space science.

Attractive scientific environment

The former CEO of the Egyptian Space Agency praised the UAE’s keenness to create an attractive scientific and legislative environment for space science and purification, which contributed to many achievements and successes in this vital sector, perhaps the most prominent of which is the probe of hope and explorer Rashid.

He explained that the explorer Rashid will contribute, through his scientific mission to the moon, in answering scientific questions related to the formation of the solar system and planet Earth, in addition to being an ideal opportunity to understand the physical and geological nature of the surface of the moon in a way that was not done in previous missions, as many scientific devices and cameras will be sent. Aboard the Explorer to the Moon for the first time.

Explorer Rashid’s mission lasts for one lunar day, or the equivalent of 14 days on the planet, and he relies on solar panels, and therefore extending his work mission to a second lunar day will depend on the efficiency of the solar panels, knowing that Explorer Rashid will go through a period of dormancy. During the night, temperatures reach minus 173 degrees Celsius, which affects the efficiency of the batteries.

Thanks Emirates

For his part, Dr. Jad Al-Qadi, head of the National Institute for Astronomical and Geophysical Research in Cairo, stressed the importance of having an Arab explorer land for the first time on the surface of the moon, and considered it a “motivating push” for scientific research in the Arab and Gulf region, and consolidates the UAE’s leadership in the space sector. He said: The explorer Rashid represents a unique precedent at the Arab level, and the Arab scientific community has been waiting for a long time to realize the dream of landing the first Arab explorer on the surface of the moon because of this matter of great scientific, moral and material importance, and then we thank the United Arab Emirates for this. The wonderful achievement, and this unprecedented support for the scientific community, whether Arab or international. He pointed to the important role that explorer Rashid plays in testing new technologies in robotics, mobility, navigation, and communications, which constitutes a motivating element that raises the ceiling of ambitions among Arab youth specialists and students of space and astronomy.

A global achievement

The head of the National Institute for Astronomical and Geophysical Research in Cairo stated that the launch of the explorer Rashid to the moon is a scientific and international achievement, as it studies the various aspects of the moon’s surface, the moon’s soil, its composition and its various components, optical electrons, and dust particles located above the illuminated part of the moon’s surface, and other important aspects. Very suitable for specialists and researchers in the fields of space and astronomy. He continued: «Scientists and observers view the explorer Rashid as an important addition to space and astronomy studies and research, whether at the regional or international level, especially since it is the smallest vehicle to land on the surface of the moon, and its weight is only about 10 kilograms, and it is scheduled to collect data and images of up to the size to about 10 GB, which doubles its importance and scientific feasibility.

Technical specifications of high quality and efficiency

The Emirati explorer, which weighs about 10 kilograms, is distinguished by a number of high-quality and efficient technical features and specifications, including 3D cameras, a suspension system, advanced sensor and communication systems, in addition to an external structure and solar panels to provide it with energy. The explorer will work by relying on solar energy panels, as it includes 4 cameras that move vertically and horizontally, including two basic cameras, a microscope camera, and a thermal imaging camera, in addition to sensors and systems equipped to analyze the properties of soil, dust, radioactive and electrical activities, and rocks on the surface of the moon, and it also includes a system to enhance the efficiency of the moon. Adhesion of the explorer’s wheels to the surface of the moon, facilitating the process of overcoming natural barriers, and a solid structure to protect devices and engines from temperature changes.

With regard to providing the explorer with two optical cameras, “Caspix”, which will provide high-quality images, the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center has partnered with the French National Center for Space Studies “CNES”. With it, the “Kaspix Camera” installed in the back will contribute to providing high-resolution images of the lunar soil.

Images of the Navigator’s tracks will be analyzed to determine the extent to which the wheels are immersed in the soil, as well as to study the interaction between the wheel and the soil in detail, and this type of data is very important in designing future vehicle navigation systems.

In his mission, the Emirati explorer will conduct numerous scientific tests on the surface of the moon that will contribute to qualitative developments in the fields of science, technology, communication technologies and robotics. and other related sectors.

1000 photos

Explorer Rashid will send at least 1,000 images, the data of which will be analyzed by an Emirati scientific team from the engineers of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center. In addition to sending navigation data, which includes flight time and surface terrain data on the lunar surface, temperatures, energy consumption and other important information.

4 targets

The “Explorer Rashid” mission includes 4 targets that answer the question: Why is the UAE seeking to explore the moon? Which includes testing new technologies on its surface, which is characterized by a harsher environment than that of Mars and its proximity to the planet, and contributing to building a sustainable human presence on it, in addition to the experiments that are conducted on the surface of the moon paving the way for launching manned exploration missions to Mars, leading to the answer to the question. Scientific questions related to how the solar system and planet Earth were formed.

The explorer was developed by a team of Emirati engineers, experts, and researchers at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center, where the design and construction was carried out with 100% national efforts, while the Emirates project to explore the moon stems from scientific goals, including the development of robotics technologies for exploration vehicle systems, and the study of new sites for the first time on the surface of the moon. The moon, in addition to studying and analyzing dust, conducting tests to study several aspects, including lunar soil, thermal properties of surface structures, the lunar photoelectric envelope, measurements of plasma, optoelectronics and dust particles located above the illuminated part of the lunar surface.

perfect platform

The moon is an ideal platform for testing new technologies and equipment that will be used in the future in outer space exploration missions, including Mars, as it allows landing on the surface of the moon, testing the exposure of sensors and other technologies to the space environment for long periods, and the explorer will test new technologies on the surface of the moon, Being the ideal environment for such tests, as it is closer to Earth, which will help test the UAE’s capabilities before embarking on manned exploratory missions to Mars.