During the holiday season, online scammers most often resort to three methods of deception. About it July 29 “RIA News” said experts from Kaspersky Lab and the Mantera group of companies.

The first method is related to the fake websites of airlines and aggregators that sell fake tickets.

“Some of them can even display real flight data by sending search queries to legitimate aggregators and giving out the information received. However, visitors to fake resources will not see real tickets. The purpose of the attackers is to steal money and use other people’s personal data for their own purposes, for example, to sell them on the dark web, ”the study says.

They also scam rental offers, either by spoofing ads on popular sites, or by creating completely fake pages that users are asked to access using their existing accounts. This allows fraudsters to gain unauthorized access to accounts.

A third type of scam is to send spam asking you to complete a rewarded quality of service survey. This type of fraud aims to steal personal data.

“The victims of this scheme do not receive rewards, and the information they shared with the scammers can be used, for example, to steal personal data or money. In addition, at the end of the survey, it is usually proposed to share information about the survey with friends so that they can also receive a prize, that is, the attackers also use the victims to further distribute fraudulent resources, ”the experts said.

Earlier, on July 18, Dmitry Kalinin, an expert on cybersecurity at Kaspersky Lab, said that attackers are distributing remote access programs under the guise of banking applications. As a rule, the malware installation package is sent via instant messengers supposedly by the support staff of a particular bank.