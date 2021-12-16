The experts told what kind of food from the New Year’s table can be treated to dogs. According to them, most of the food is harmful to pets, but several products are still suitable in order to please a pet with a treat without jeopardizing its health and well-being.

As noted “Reedus” on Thursday, December 16, the dog can be treated to white meat, baked turkey or chicken. Before doing this, it is important to cleanse the slice of fat, skin and spices, as these can lead to digestive problems for your pet. According to experts, the meat of these birds is dietary, so it will be an excellent festive addition to the animal’s diet.

It is also acceptable to give your dog a small piece of baked salmon or other fish, cooked in the oven or steamed. It should also be cleaned of spices and skin, and all bones, especially large ones, should be pulled out of the meat. You can also please your pet with boiled shrimps.

Baked, boiled and fresh vegetables – carrots, zucchini, cucumbers, celery and pumpkin – can be a healthy and tasty treat for your pet.

You can opt for nuts – cashews, almonds and pine nuts, but in limited quantities. The other types of nuts should not be given to the dog, since they can provoke allergies and exacerbation of urolithiasis.

Tangerines and other citrus fruits are safe for dogs in moderation.

