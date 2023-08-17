Shape experts talked about the technique of twisting on an office chair for a warm-up

Shape magazine experts talked about the technique of warm-up exercises in an office chair. Recommendations are given at website editions.

Experts advised to perform twisting while sitting. To do this, you need to cross your fingers at the back of your head and spread your elbows to the sides. As you exhale, round your back, while inhaling, slowly straighten up, drawing in your stomach and straightening your chest. You need to repeat the movement 10-20 times, in case of pain in the lower back, stop.

Further in the complex – slopes to the side. “Lean your right hand on the edge of the seat, with your elbow slightly bent, and raise your left hand above your head and round, as if doing choreography. As you exhale, tilt your body to the right and stretch your arm diagonally upwards,” the experts explained. Then you need to change hands and repeat the slopes 4-8 times in each direction, without lifting the buttocks from the surface of the chair.

The third exercise is the rotation of the arm and body. “Bend your left arm at the elbow and begin to slowly raise it, performing rotational movements with a small amplitude, as if twisting a spring. When the elbow reaches shoulder level, fix this position, ”experts said. Then the forearm must be taken back, at the same time turning the body, and linger in this position for two seconds.

The warm-up ends with lunges with a turn of the body. The starting position is standing, the chair can be used for support. The experts added that, having dropped into a lunge, it is necessary to turn the body towards the leg in front and linger for five seconds. In this way, you can stretch the muscles of the body and the extensors of the hips, as well as strengthen the buttocks.

