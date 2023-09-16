Ahmed Atef (Cairo)

Experts in the fields of geology and earth sciences agreed that there are similar common causes behind Hurricane Daniel, the floods that Libya witnessed, the earthquake that occurred in Morocco, and natural disasters in the Mediterranean region, pointing out in statements to Al-Ittihad that the common link between these disasters is It boils down to the Earth’s temperature being higher than normal due to climate change and warming, which has led to unbalanced areas in the earth’s layers, which in turn have turned into natural disasters. Geologist Dr. Mohamed Al-Gazzar considered that there are two reasons that could be motivating factors for the natural disasters that took place in the Mediterranean region recently. The first of them has to do with the Earth itself, whose temperature rises greatly, especially since it can be considered that the Earth represents low pressure and space represents high pressure. Pointing out that the disturbance in pressure between the two sides can cause many things to happen.

Dr. Muhammad Al-Jazzar explained in a statement to Al-Ittihad that the Earth’s temperature is supposed to not exceed one and a half degrees Celsius annually, but what is happening now is much more than that due to pollution, which raises the low pressure of the Earth, which leads to a reaction that leads to problems. Dr. Muhammad Al-Jazzar pointed out that the second reason can be summarized in that the Mediterranean region was part of the Earth’s surface and fell about 3,000 meters into the depth of the Earth more than 4 million years ago. When that region fell, it was flooded with water and became called the Mediterranean Sea, which can be Considering it as “a model of what is happening on Earth,” especially with the differences in the area that fell and causing an imbalance in the Earth’s crust, which in turn causes disasters in the world.

Dr. Al-Jazzar explained that the imbalance of the Earth resulting from the previous phenomenon is what causes earthquakes after it causes a slide in the Earth’s crust, explaining that it is necessary to find facts and guiding points regarding those movements related to ground temperatures that rise significantly, and scientists must work to determine Earth movements result from imbalance in the layers.

For his part, Ben Makhlouf Muhammad, professor of geology at Abdelmalek Saadi University in Morocco, confirmed that a major earthquake could lead to changes in the Earth’s surface, such as land subsidence or rock sliding, explaining that this could lead to obstructing the path of surface water, which could It leads to water accumulation in low-lying areas and increases the risk of floods.

Bin Makhlouf added to Al-Ittihad that in the case of floods in Libya, Hurricane Daniel was a major factor in causing the floods.

However, it is possible that the earthquake in Morocco may have also contributed to the flooding by obstructing the path of surface water in the area, but some consider it difficult to determine the link between the floods in Libya and the earthquake in Morocco without further research.

Bin Makhlouf considered that there are a number of factors that could contribute to the occurrence of floods in Libya, most notably climate change, which leads to increased rainfall in some areas, which increases the risk of floods, in addition to population growth, which leads to increased pressure on resources. Natural, including water.

In addition, Dr. Abbas Sharaqi, Professor of Geology and Water Resources at Cairo University, pointed out that there is a direct relationship between the occurrence of earthquakes and floods, explaining that hurricanes have their own conditions in their formation and are linked to the movement of waves, water surface temperature, and air masses, and thus create large eddies that move according to the direction and speed of the wind, explaining It is mostly loaded with heavy rains. During his speech to Al-Ittihad, Sharaqi considered that there is a link between the recent events in Libya, Morocco and the Mediterranean region, which is climate change, especially since hurricanes that can form whenever the temperature of the Earth’s surface rises, which leads to more melting of ice, and that water goes away. of seas and oceans and raises sea levels, which increases erosion factors.