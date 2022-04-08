Abdullah Abu Deif (Cairo)

Political experts and analysts described the decisions of Yemeni President Abd Rabbo Mansour Hadi to appoint a presidential leadership council and delegate its powers to the council as a major step towards ending the war in Yemen and gathering all forces, under the auspices of the Arab coalition countries to support legitimacy, pointing out that Yemen is on the cusp of a solution to the conflict for the first time since Years.

In statements to Al-Ittihad, Zaid Al-Jamal, a member of the National Assembly of the Yemeni Transitional Council, expected a meeting of the national forces to agree on several decisions, including rebuilding national institutions again, including the institutions of the army, the presidency and others.

Al-Jamal stressed the need to secure basic services for the Yemeni people, who have burdened them with destruction, war and corruption over recent years, in addition to uniting the ranks to face internal and external challenges.

Al-Jamal pointed to the importance of the keenness and continuous support of the brothers in the Arab coalition, which is a guarantor of the success of the consultations, praising what the UAE and Saudi Arabia have provided to prepare the Yemeni meetings and unify the home front, to meet the challenges of the war and secure people’s lives.

For his part, Yemeni political analyst Muhammad al-Rubaie revealed several steps expected to take after the announcement of the Presidential Leadership Council, including the reconstruction of Yemen, especially in the safe areas, which are under the full control of the Yemeni army.

Al-Rubaie pointed out that one of the important steps is also to work on the existence of an electoral charter, to start elections that include all parties to restore the democratic institutions governing the country, especially with the cessation of this matter for years.

In a statement to Al-Ittihad, he indicated that President Hadi’s decisions will greatly contribute to reformulating and building national institutions, through an action agenda on which all national forces will gather during the coming period.

Meanwhile, the Yemeni political analyst, Mahmoud Al-Taher, stressed that the Houthi militia’s rejection of the recent Yemeni decisions reveals its terrorism before the world.

He added to “Al-Ittihad” that the failure of all parties to enter into the presidential initiative will clarify who is benefiting from the current war phase, pointing out that Hadi’s decisions represent a correction to the path of Yemeni legitimacy, and a step towards ending the war in Yemen. He pointed out that the decisions scattered the “Houthi” plans to continue the war and evade agreements, and they will be revealed to public opinion, whether they want peace or not.

As for the American political analyst in the Middle East, Irina Zuckerman, she considered that Yemen is on the cusp of resolving the conflict for the first time in years, adding: “Unifying the government and the ruling councils in the face of challenges is considered a pivotal matter for the Presidential Council, and therefore, persuading the international community that a particular party is controlling things.”