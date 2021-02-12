Abdullah Abu Deif, Shaaban Bilal (Cairo)

The military operations carried out by the terrorist organization “ISIS” in Syria and Iraq increased, after a long period of their decline due to successive strikes.

Nawaf Khalil, director of the Kurdish Center for Studies in Syria, said that we are no longer talking about the possibility of a return to ISIS activity. Rather, we are talking about remarkable activity by the organization in Deir al-Zour and other areas east of the Euphrates.

He confirmed to “Al-Ittihad” that there are almost daily operations of assassinations and terrorist attacks in many areas, indicating that there has been a noticeable presence of this organization during the recent period.

The director of the Kurdish Center stressed that the Turkish invasion contributed to the revival of “ISIS” by occupying many areas in eastern Syria and entering deeply into Afrin and Tal Abyad, explaining that this contributed to the preoccupation of the Syrian Democratic Forces in confronting this occupation instead of mobilizing In the face of “ISIS”.

He added that these forces are busy confronting Turkey and its mercenaries instead of confronting “ISIS”, and that all these factors contribute to the return of the terrorist organization.

Ibrahim Kaban, a Syrian political analyst, said that after the elimination of “ISIS” there was a Turkish counter-attack on the area of ​​Ras Al-Ain and Tal Al-Abyad, pointing out that the preoccupation of the Syrian Democratic Forces in facing the Turkish occupation and opening a 200-kilometer front with Ankara was one of the reasons. The main thing is for the return of “ISIS” and the arrangement of its cards in the eastern regions of Syria.

He indicated to “Al-Ittihad” that the Turkish attack came after the success of the Syrian Democratic Forces, with the support of the International and Arab Coalition, to eliminate “ISIS”, which caused the organization to return again.

The Iraqi researcher at the Ababil Center for Strategic Studies, Dr. Abdul Karim Al-Wazzan indicated that ISIS operations have continued in the recent period in the form of separate pockets here and there, especially in Anbar, Salah al-Din and Kirkuk, and this is due to important reasons, including the nature of the regions and their topography, as well as the political situation in Iraq and its fragility As it is reflected on the security side, what calls for “ISIS” pockets to carry out separate operations are messages to the world that the organization does not die.

The Iraqi researcher added to “Al-Ittihad” that confronting this organization is carried out with the presence of international intelligence support in the first place, and increasing the effectiveness of coordinating information exchange between citizens and the authority in Iraq and Syria, thus tightening the screws on these pockets that exploit the rupture of the political fabric of Iraqi society, and the economic and security deterioration.