Ahmed Atef (Cairo, Tunis)

Tunisia has begun developing a comprehensive national counter-terrorism strategy that combines security, educational and cultural efforts, and relies on multilateral cooperation locally and internationally.

Experts and analysts said that the Tunisian government seeks to protect society against extremism and confront terrorism through a comprehensive and integrated approach.

An “integrated communication campaign to introduce the National Strategy to Combat Violent Extremism and Terrorism for the Next Five Years” has been launched, in an attempt to familiarize all stakeholders in issues related to “violent extremism and terrorism” with the contents and priorities of this strategy.

Tunisian strategic expert Faisal Al-Sharif explained in statements to Al-Ittihad that Tunisia began building a national strategy to combat terrorism since 2016, when a committee was formed within the Prime Ministry that included various relevant ministries. Reports at the time confirmed that the terrorist phenomenon is not only a security issue, but extends to the social, economic and political levels.

Al-Sharif added that despite the success of security efforts in eliminating many terrorists in several areas, through strict intelligence operations, a deeper and longer-term approach is still absent, which prompted the National Committee for Combating Terrorism to present a roadmap extending to the year 2030, to be a multi-dimensional participatory approach that includes childhood, youth, education, culture, religious education, and educational programs through the media.

For his part, Tunisian political analyst Basil Tarjman said that Tunisia succeeded in developing a national strategy to combat terrorism, after years of obstruction due to attempts by some political parties to prevent its implementation. He explained that the issue is not only a security or military dimension in confronting terrorism, but also relates to fortifying society through the participation of all parties in all state institutions, with the aim of confronting terrorist groups and also to dismantle extremist ideology.

Tarjuman explained to Al-Ittihad that terrorism, before being a criminal or military act that aims to destroy the country, is a group of extremist ideas that some groups are trying to spread by manipulating religious texts. This has been known since the founding of the terrorist Muslim Brotherhood movement, the primary source of all terrorist groups that have spread throughout the world.

In addition, Tunisian political analyst, Mondher Thabet, explained that the strategy to confront terrorism in Tunisia is based on several basic constants, including addressing the social causes that lead to polarization within society, including obtaining comprehensive education. It is also based on a security system that includes monitoring, surveillance, and preemption to strike terrorist networks, and the exchange of information with Arab countries and the European Union.

Thabet said in statements to Al-Ittihad that Tunisia is also seeking to combat money laundering operations, and has succeeded greatly in reducing the sources of financing terrorism. This reflects the security specialization enjoyed by the security services, which focus their full efforts on confronting terrorism, monitoring returnees from hotbeds of tension, and investigating potential terrorist networks.